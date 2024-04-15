2024 Force Gurkha 7-Seat Variant Confirmed – Larger Touchscreen Spied

When launched, 2024 Force Gurkha 7-Seat will rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny and upcoming Thar Armada and there could be a 9-Seat version option too

The rivalry in the lifestyle off-road SUV segment has been intensifying in the recent days. There is a good probability of 5-Door Gurkha launching before upcoming Mahindra Thar Armada. Recent test mules ahead of launch show Gurkha in a 7-seat layout that should expand the practicality aspect and appeal to many buyers.

2024 Force Gurkha 7-Seat Variant Confirmed

The lifestyle off-road segment in India currently has 3-Door Mahindra Thar and 5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny. However, Mahindra is leading this segment and the company’s 5-Door Thar (likely to bear Armada suffix) is launching on 15th August 2024.

When Mahindra and Force Motors were in the race with 3-Door versions of their Thar and Gurkha, it was the former that launched first and bagged brownie points and a headstart. The narrative will be different where 5-Door versions are concerned and 2024 Force Gurkha lineup might break covers first.

Ahead of launch, a recent video by Annie Johnson shows a Gurkha 5-Door test mule with a 7-seater layout. In this sense, there are two front-facing individual seats in 3rd row that we have seen before. 1st row gets two individual chairs, while 2nd row gets a bench that provides seating for three occupants. So, 7 in total.

Sadly, this video doesn’t show any other details other than seats. Dashboard was camouflaged and AC vents looked identical to current Gurkha. We’re not 100% sure, but there seems to be a larger touchscreen infotainment system on 2024 Gurkha. If true, it would replace the current aftermarket unit that Force offers.

This particular 7S version was part of a convoy of Force Gurkha test mules consisting of both 3-Door and 5-Door versions. We can see CEAT Crossdrive A/T tyres wrapped on 18-inch wheels. Other than that, this video doesn’t show any more details about finer changes in 2024 Gurkha.

Is 9-seater version on the cards too?

Force Motors is well-versed in offering flexible seating layout with their vehicles owing to their extensive experience in commercial segment. Considering this 7S is exactly the same that we have seen before, there is a possibility of Force launching a 9-seater version of Gurkha 5-Door which have also seen before.

One of the test mules could have been donning a 9-seater layout, but this video doesn’t cover it. Force Motors is testing a 2-seater single-cab Gurkha pickup with a massive flatbed that will appeal to Overlanding enthusiasts and a 13-seater Giant Gurkha that we have seen before.

Regardless of size and seating, all Force Motors vehicles (CV and PV) get the same 2.6L FM CR diesel engine with around 95 bhp and 250 Nm, mated to a sole 5-speed manual. 4X4 transfer case is likely to be standard along with front and rear mechanically locking diff for extreme off-roading.