Force Gurkha 5-Door Spied Testing In Ladakh – Launch In 2024?

New spy shots of Force Gurkha 5-door altitude testing suggests a closing launch to rival Mahindra Thar 5-Door and Maruti Suzuki Jimny

With Mahindra Thar 5-Door in the crosshair, Force Motors is pushing on with the testing of its Gurkha 5-Door. While Mahindra Thar is like a Desi Wrangler (Jeep Wrangler), Gurkha is like a Desi G-Class (Mercedes-Benz G-Class). The latest test mules were spotted at Ladakh district, as well as in Pune, Maharashtra.

Force Gurkha 5-Door Testing Continues

India boasts a diverse topography with a varied terrain across its borders. This acts as a test bed for car manufacturers to explore their products’ limits. Almost all vehicles undergo altitude testing in Ladakh region. More so, with vehicles targeted at off-road genre and lifestyle segment like Thar and Gurkha.

Latest Force Gurkha 5-Door test mules can be seen wrapped in distorted pattern camouflage, trundling along on 18-inch alloy wheels. Snorkel stands tall and lends its distinct off-road image. Overall profile reminds you of a Mercedes G-Class or G Wagon. Especially in the 5-Door avatar.

Test mule spotted in Ladakh was captured by automotive enthusiast Ravneesh. The image he provided us, shows no changes to what we have already seen and explained. Side step looks like it is new and different from what was seen in previous test mules. In reality, it is still the same side step.

When will it launch?

Only, black cladding that is present below the door seems to have gone missing on this particular test mule. The test mule spotted in Pune, Maharashtra, is credited to automotive enthusiast Harsh Renick. This test mule shows no new elements than what we have already seen. So, the question is, why bother with camouflage?

We say this because Force Motors had almost launched Gurkha 5-Door in 2022. There were many uncamouflaged and production-ready units spotted as well. Rumour mill suggested Force Motors had even commenced training for dealership personnel regarding Gurkha 5-Door. Something that is usually done ahead of a launch.

Enthusiasts have been waiting for Force Gurkha 5-Door to launch in the nation. With immense popularity, Thar has kinda lost its novelty factor, something which Force Gurkha still has as there are less of them on the road. If launched before Thar 5-Door, Gurkha could have a good headstart too.

We only wish it came with a different interior and not pack the same one shared with other Force commercial vehicles. Notable elements on Force Gurkha 5-Door are round headlights and LED DRLs, a tall snorkel, fender-mounted LED indicators, G-Class-inspired design, manual AC, aftermarket infotainment, and multiple seating configurations.

The same FM CR 2.6L Mercedes-derived turbo diesel engine will do duties on Force Gurkha 5-Door. 4X4 transfer case and front and rear mechanically lockable differentials continue to be Gurkha’s off-road strengths. Launch might happen in the coming months.