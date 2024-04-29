2024 Force Gurkha Officially Revealed – Power, Specs, Features, Brochure, Colours

Force Motors Unveils All-New 5-Door Gurkha SUV, Bookings Now Open – Launch in 1st week of May 2024

Force Motors has officially taken the wraps off the highly anticipated 5-door variant of the Gurkha SUV. Scheduled for a launch in May 2024 in India, bookings for the vehicle have commenced, offering customers an expanded range of options. Gurkha 3-door model has also been updated. Deliveries of new Gurkha will start form mid-May 2024.

Enhanced Dimensions and Design

The new Force Gurkha 5-door brings a host of enhancements, including exterior and interior updates, increased dimensions, and a more robust diesel engine. Setting it apart from its 3-door sibling, the Force Gurkha 5-door boasts larger dimensions, featuring a wheelbase of 2,825mm compared to the 2,400mm of the 3-door version.

Accommodating up to seven passengers, it stands taller at 2,296mm (with roof carrier) or 2,095mm (without roof carrier), offering increased headroom and overall space. Additionally, its turning radius has been extended to 6.3 meters for improved maneuverability. The vehicle’s gross weight has also been elevated to 3,125 kgs, enhancing its rugged capabilities.

Externally, the Gurkha 5-door inherits the iconic circular LED headlamps, complemented by DRLs and a distinctive two-slat front grille. Notable features include squared wheel arches, redesigned 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a robust black bumper, and rear-mounted spare wheel with a ladder for roof access. Customers can select from a range of four exterior colors, including Green, Red, White, and Black.

Inside the cabin, the Gurkha 5-door introduces an additional row of seats with revised upholstery. The second row features bench seats, while the third row offers captain seats.

Tech upgrades include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, manual AC with roof-mounted rear vents, power windows, and a digital driver display unit. Safety features encompass dual airbags, 3-point seat belts, a reverse camera, ABS, and TPMS for added peace of mind.

Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the Force Gurkha 5-door packs a Mercedes-sourced 2.6-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine, delivering 140 hp power and 320 Nm torque. Equipped with auto start/stop functionality for improved fuel efficiency, it comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Off-road enthusiasts will appreciate the standard 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case and manually locking front and rear differentials.

The Force Gurkha 5-door will be backed by a comprehensive warranty of 3 years/1.5 lakhs, inclusive of four free services and roadside assistance. With an anticipated starting price of Rs 16 lakhs, it is set to rival competitors such as the upcoming Thar 5-door and Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the market.