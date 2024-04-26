Mahindra Thar ADAS Camera Module Spotted – Safety Enhanced

With ADAS plans already revealed for XUV 3XO, it won’t be surprising if Thar 5-door also gets this essential safety equipment

With increased awareness about passenger safety, ADAS is now becoming quite commonplace. Just a few days back, it was reported that Mahindra XUV 3XO will be getting Level 2 ADAS. XUV 3XO will be the first sub-4-meter SUV to get ADAS. And now, latest spy shots reveal that Thar 5-door could also be equipped with ADAS.

Thar 5-door ADAS camera module?

A Thar 5-door test mule was recently spotted in full camouflage. Interiors reveal a rectangular housing located just behind the IRVM. This is the casing for the ADAS camera setup. Thar 5-door could get ADAS features similar to XUV700. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Fahad KP for sharing the exclusive spy shots of Thar ADAS.

Possibilities include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, smart pilot assist, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition and driver drowsiness detection. As Thar 5-door will be positioned as a premium lifestyle off-road vehicle, accommodating the ADAS kit shouldn’t be much of a challenge.

Safety kit for Mahindra Thar 5-door will also include features such as six airbags, front parking sensors, a 360° camera and all-4 disc brakes. Talking about interiors, a lot has already been revealed via earlier test mule sightings. Thar 5-door will be getting a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It could be the same unit, as seen with the updated XUV400. Other key features include a fully digital instrument console, dual-zone AC, rear centre armrest and a sunroof.

Exterior profile won’t have any major deviations from the 3-door Thar. Only some cosmetic touch-ups will be introduced such as a redesigned front grille. But Thar 5-door will have a distinct profile when viewed from the side, owing to its longer size and wheelbase. The larger dimensions will ensure a more powerful road presence in comparison to the 3-door model. This recent test mule was seen with multi-spoke alloy wheels, LED tail lights and tailgate mounted spare wheel.

Thar Armada engine options

5-door Thar will likely be named as Thar Armada upon launch later this year. It will be getting the engine options from the 3-door Thar. The 2.2-litre diesel engine churns out 130 hp and 300 Nm. The 2.0-litre petrol unit delivers 150 hp and 300 Nm. Both engines are offered with transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Torque output with the petrol automatic is higher at 320 Nm. The engines could be tweaked for enhanced performance and efficiency. Mahindra Thar Armada will be available in both RWD and 4WD formats. 4WD versions will be delivered first as per sources.

5-door Thar Armada is scheduled to be launched on 15th August. It will take on Maruti Suzuki Jimny and upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door. It could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 15 lakh. With a comprehensive range of features and family-oriented seating, Thar 5-door can target a larger segment of users. It has potential to grab market share of compact and midsize SUVs.