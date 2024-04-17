2024 Force Gurkha Interiors Teased – Touchscreen, TFT IC, Traction Control, TPMS, Airbags

While new Force Gurkha 3 and 5 door models will have multiple updates, the 2.6-litre engine is expected to be carried forward

With growing interest in off-roading, there’s scope for multiple models to thrive. After Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny, new options will emerge in the form of Force Gurkha. Force Motors will be launching both 3-door and 5-door versions of the new Gurkha. The 3-door model was discontinued in 2023 due to the stricter BS6 Phase II emission norms.

New Force Gurkha – Refreshed exteriors

Both the 3-door and 5-door Gurkha will have circular headlamps, as revealed in the teasers. They will share the two-slat grille design, along with the Gurkha badging. Models-specific new detailing could be there across the front and rear bumpers.

Side profile will be different for the 5-door model, with the additional rear doors. 2024 Force Gurkha will also be getting new alloy wheels. These are expected to be 16-inch units. Tyre size is 245/70 R16, same as the earlier 3-door model.

Force Gurkha 5-door model will have a wheelbase of 2,825 mm. This is 425 mm longer in comparison to the 3-door model. Both models will come with a range of accessories. Teasers have revealed accessories such as a rear ladder and a robust roof rack with dedicated space for a jerry can.

New Force Gurkha – Interiors

New Force Gurkha is expected to get an upgraded tech kit. A higher number of comfort and convenience features are likely. The 3-door Gurkha will continue with the four-seat configuration. In the case of 5-door Gurkha, multiple seating options will be available. For example, a standard 5-seater with two rows and a 6-seater with three rows. A 7-seater option is also possible. This configuration will have a bench seat in the middle and two individual seats in the third row.

The latest teaser for the upcoming Force Gurkha has shed light on its interior features, promising a blend of modern technology and practicality. Stepping into the cabin, enthusiasts will be greeted by a larger touchscreen display, offering intuitive access to entertainment and navigation functions. Adding to the futuristic appeal is a fully digital TFT instrument cluster, providing clear and comprehensive information at a glance.

A notable update comes in the form of a redesigned center console, replacing the traditional gear rod for 4X4 engagement with a sleek knob, streamlining the interior design. Integrated within the TFT meter is a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ensuring optimal tyre pressure and safety on every journey.

Enhancing the Gurkha’s capabilities is the addition of traction control, empowering drivers to tackle challenging terrain with confidence. Safety features receive a boost with the inclusion of airbags, underscoring Force Motors’ commitment to passenger protection.

Furthermore, the presence of two fuel indicators hints at enhanced functionality, with one potentially designated for Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) monitoring. These interior enhancements reflect Force Motors’ dedication to elevating the driving experience, promising a harmonious blend of comfort, convenience, and advanced technology in the upcoming Gurkha SUV.

New Force Gurkha – Performance, specs

It is likely that the Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine will be carried forward for the new Gurkha 3-door and 5-door models. It remains to be seen if any tweaks are performed on the engine. In its last known configuration, as offered with the earlier 3-door model, the engine delivered 91 hp and 250 Nm. The engine is coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission. Talking about 4×4 features, new Gurkha will be equipped with a shift-on-the-fly 4WD knob. This is installed on the centre console, just next to the driver’s seat.

2024 Force Gurkha 3-door, 5-door pricing

New Force Gurkha 3-door and Gurkha 5-door are expected to be launched in the coming weeks. At the time it was discontinued, the Gurkha 3-door model was available at a starting price of Rs 15.10 lakh. The new, updated 3-door model is expected to be available at a slightly higher pricing. The 5-door Gurkha can be up to Rs 1.50 lakh costlier than the 3-door model. Force Gurkha 3-door will challenge the mighty 3-door Thar. On the other hand, Gurkha 5-door will take on Maruti Jimny and the upcoming Thar 5-door variant. The latter is expected to go on sale as the Thar Armada.