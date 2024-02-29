2024 Hero Vida V1 Plus Launched At Rs. 1.15 Lakh – 30K Less Than V1 Pro

When compared to top-spec V1 Pro, Hero Vida V1 Plus launched costs Rs. 30,000 less and packs almost similar specs and performance

In a strategic move, Hero MotoCorp has re-launched Vida V1 Plus in India for an attractive price of Rs. 1.15 lakh (including subsidy and portable charger) in most states. This makes Vida V1 Plus a tempting proposition to rival the likes of Ather 450S, Ola S1 Air and S1 X+ along with TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Simple Dot One.

2024 Hero Vida V1 Plus Launched At Rs. 1.15 Lakh

Indian 2W electric industry has been reaching new heights thanks to more buyers gravitating towards greener mobility solutions. However, 2W juggernaut, Hero MotoCorp, had to navigate through multiple hurdles to launch their EV under a separate Vida sub-brand.

The launch did happen and faced crushing criticism for being priced above expectations. Earlier last year, Hero revised its pricing strategy and launched Vida V1 Pro at a reasonable Rs. 1.4 lakh effective price (including central subsidy). Various state governments offer added subsidy, bringing the effective price even lower.

Vida V1 Plus was discontinued, making top-spec V1 Pro the sole offering under Vida brand. Fast-forwarding to 2024, Hero MotoCorp has re-launched Vida V1 Plus at Rs. 1.15 lakh effective price (including FAME II central subsidy and portable charger).

Pound to pound, 2024 Vida V1 Plus is Rs. 30,000 less expensive than top-spec Vida V1 Pro. This is a tempting proposition for buyers as the entry point to Vida lineup is now a lot more affordable than what was quoted at launch.

Many States & UT Governments offer further subsidies to EVs. For example, Delhi residents can get Vida V1 Plus at an effective price of under Rs. 1 lakh. Rs. 97,800, to be precise. Other than Delhi, a few other States and UTs offer state-level subsidies as well, to take some burden off buyers for a faster adoption of electric mobility.

Differences between V1 Plus and V1 Pro

There are not a lot of differences between Hero Vida V1 Plus launched and top-spec Vida V1 Pro. Both share similar styling cues along with seating ergonomics and other componentry. V1 Plus and V1 Pro also share their technology and feature a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard. Top speed is the same at 80 km/h with both scooters as well.

Differences lie around a few attributes to justify added price increment for top-spec Vida V1 Pro over Vida V1 Plus. For starters, V1 Pro packs a larger 3.94 kWh battery pack promising 110 km of range from a single charge. Whereas, V1 Plus has a smaller 3.44 kWh battery promising 100 km range. Despite having the same 6 kW electric motor, V1 Pro is 0.2 seconds quicker.