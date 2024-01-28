Hero Vida Sway Electric Scooter – Two Front Wheels, Independent Suspension

With the Vida Sway scooter concept, Hero is probably looking at 4-5 years down the line when there’s greater acceptability for such products

At the Hero World 2024, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has unveiled a range of new products and concepts. The list includes Xoom 125, Xoom 160, Mavrick 440, Vida V1 Coupe, EV concepts Lynx and Acro, Concept 2.5R XTunt and Surge S32 convertible vehicle. Also featured was a new electric trike concept, a first for the company.

Hero Vida Sway trike concept details

Hero Vida Sway scooter concept has largely the same design as the standard Vida V1 electric scooter. It has the same front fascia, headlamp cowl and compact windscreen, 7-inch TFT touch display, all-LED lights with projector headlamp and flat floorboard area. The difference comes with the two wheels at the front. Both of these get independent suspension to allow improved stability and control when negotiating corners. Both wheels have disc brakes that are likely to work in tandem.

At the rear, Hero Vida Sway trike concept has a dedicated cargo carrier. Only the rider seat is available. Even this format does not require any changes to the frame, as the standard Vida scooter comes with customizable seating options. The pillion seat can be easily detached to increase storage space. Or even the rear storage section can be removed to achieve a compact, sportier profile for the scooter.

Hero Vida Sway trike concept specs, range

While Hero has not revealed any technical details about the Sway trike concept, it is likely to be the same as the standard Vida scooter. Addition of a wheel and linked suspension and brake parts could increase the weight of the trike by around 10-15 kgs. Range will be impacted, but that may not be a concern for most users. Vida offers a real-world range of 110 km and loss of a few kilometres shouldn’t create any major hassles. Hero may even offer long-range variants of the Sway trike.

Standard Vida electric scooter has two 1.97 kWh removable batteries. The electric motor generates 6 kW (8.15 PS) of peak power and 25 Nm of max torque. Three modes of Eco, Ride and Sport are available. There’s a Custom mode as well with 100+ combinations.

Hero Vida Sway Electric Scooter – launch possibilities

While trikes are quite popular across international markets, they are not very common in India. Pricing could be a factor, as trikes are usually more expensive than the standard two-wheelers. But trikes can be quite useful for folks who need the enhanced stability and convenience associated with a 3-wheeled vehicle. Trikes are also preferred by individuals who may not have the physical strength to handle a standard two-wheeler.

Hero has not provided any timelines for the launch of the Vida Sway trike concept. But with its low-cost manufacturing prowess, Hero can certainly make the Vida Sway trike more accessible to a wider segment of users. The company can even launch ICE-based trikes, which could be even cheaper than the electric versions.