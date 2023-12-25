2024 Honda Amaze Next-Gen Imagined With Coupe Styling – Render

New Honda Amaze will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Maruti Dzire

Honda Amaze is a popular choice in the entry-level sub-4-meter sedan segment. It is due for a major refresh, as the existing second-gen model has been in service for nearly five years. It had received only a mild mid-lifecycle update two years back. The all-new, third-gen Honda Amaze is expected to be launched in the second half of CY2024. A digital render by Pratyush Rout reveals the next-gen Honda Amaze in a coupe makeover.

Next-gen Honda Amaze rendered with coupe styling

Overall look and feel gets significantly enhanced with the coupe styling for next-gen Honda Amaze. This premium touch helps achieve a clear differentiation with rivals like Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Maruti Dzire. Assuming that prices of the next-gen model will remain competitive, the 2024 Amaze can attract more customers.

2024 Amaze gets a refreshed front fascia, featuring a new hexagonal grille. Other updates include sleeker lighting elements, redesigned chrome strip and chrome garnish on the grille. The bumper section has also been refreshed to achieve a powerful street presence.

Moving on to the sides, the coupe styling necessitates changes beyond the C pillar. Door windows get chrome garnish for a more premium feel. A new, distinctive character line can also be seen, stretching from the headlamps to the rear tail lamps. The alloy wheels are new as well.

With its premium look, next-gen Amaze can gain a definitive advantage over its rivals. In November, Amaze was ranked third in the list of best selling sedans. It was trailing Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura. It is to note that Amaze has been a consistent performer for Honda, ever since it was launched in India in 2013. Last year in September, Honda Amaze had achieved a cumulative sales milestone of 5 lakh units. Around 60 percent of the sales are from Tier I cities and the rest from Tier II and Tier III cities.

2024 Honda Amaze specs, performance

It is likely that the new Honda Amaze will continue with the existing engine option. The 1.2-litre 4 Cylinder, SOHC i-VTEC engine generates 90 PS of max power and 110 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox. Claimed mileage is 18.6 km/l. Amaze is currently the most affordable sedan in the country to offer CVT. Amaze also had a diesel engine, but it has been discontinued. 2024 Amaze will be a petrol-only model.

New Amaze is expected to get a new range of features. It could have a new, larger free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The existing model has a 7-inch infotainment screen. Other updates could be borrowed from other new-gen Honda models such as the Accord sold in international markets. New Amaze is expected to be priced slightly higher than the current model that starts at Rs 7.10 lakh.