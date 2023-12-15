Hyundai Bluelink Equipped Cars Cross Half Million Sales Mark In India

The car is connected via internet from a built-in sim card to connected smartphone via Hyundai Bluelink app offered on both IOS and Android

Once seen as a niche, vehicular telematics feature suite is becoming one of the key elements of vehicle purchase decisions. This aspect is making its way to India as well. More car buyers are embracing top-spec trims where OEMs offer a telematics suite of connected-car features. For Hyundai, it is Bluelink suite. Hyundai Bluelink equipped cars have crossed half a million sales milestone.

Hyundai Bluelink Equipped Cars

For a very long time, automobile companies have invested heavily in vehicular telematics. These high-end cutting-edge suite of connected-car features have trickled down to mainstream vehicles too. In recent years, there is a major uproar in car buying trends in India. More people are opting for top-spec trims.

These top-spec trims come bundled with internet equipped connected car features as standard. Conversely speaking, this connected car tech could have played a prominent role in choosing trims and variants too. For Hyundai, i20 hatchback, Venue sub 4m SUV and Creta compact SUV are the leverages in pushing more cars with Hyundai Bluelink telematics suite.

Breaking up the numbers, affinity with connected car features was only 5% in 2019. Something which has increased to 30% in 2023 when HMIL’s (Hyundai Motor India Limited) total sales are taken into account. This is a steep increase in Hyundai Bluelink equipped car sales in the past couple of years.

Bluelink services

Bluelink, Hyundai’s connected car platform, establishes a connection with the car via the internet from a built-in sim card to a connected smartphone with the help of a dedicated app offered with both Android and IOS ecosystems. Hyundai Bluelink offers up to 60+ connected car features along with an SOS function, 24X7 call centre, auto-crash notification, remote vehicle status, thorough trip data and other quality-of-life features.

The company offers Hyundai Bluelink services free of cost for the first three years of vehicle purchase. Later on, Hyundai Bluelink is offered as a subscription service for attractively priced subscriptions spanning over 1 year, 2 years and 3 years plans.

Words from the manufacturer

Commenting on the growing preference for Hyundai Bluelink Technology, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai Motor India has cemented its position as a pioneer in futuristic technology and smart mobility with its connected car platform Bluelink. First introduced in 2019, Hyundai Motor India became the first car manufacturer in the mass segment to offer such a comprehensive ecosystem of connected car services.

Bluelink has witnessed a significant increase in penetration among Hyundai customers, showcasing the evolving preference for vehicles equipped with advanced connectivity features. This significant growth is a testament to the profound trust the customers have shown towards Bluelink technology offering seamless connectivity for all journeys.”