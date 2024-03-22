2024 Honda CB125R Announced For Europe – KTM 125 Duke Rival

While 2024 Honda CB125R adds more value for enthusiasts, performance aspects are the same as earlier

Across European markets, Honda has unveiled the new 2024 CB125R model. The bike belongs to the Neo Sports Cafe family and borrows design inspiration from the awesome CB1000R. With the updates introduced for the 2024 model, Honda CB125R has become an even more enticing option for enthusiasts.

2024 Honda CB125R – What’s New?

One of the key updates is that the 2024 Honda CB125R complies with Euro5+ emission norms. In Europe, the CB125R is primarily targeted at A1 license holders. This license is for riders in the age group of 17 to 19 years. A1 license is meant for bikes with cylinder capacity of up to 125cc.

The upper limit for power output is set at 15 hp. Honda CB125R’s upgrade to Euro5+ hasn’t resulted in any tangible difference in performance. Among the exciting features that make Honda CB125R a popular choice among enthusiasts is the 5-inch TFT full-colour instrument display.

The rectangular shape with bevelled edges complements the bike’s overall design and styling. The screen is positioned at an angle, which makes it easier to see all the information while riding the bike. It has a speedometer, RPM, gear position indicator, fuel gauge and clock. To make it easier to operate the TFT screen, a new select switch has been added to the left switch box.

Enthusiasts won’t have to make any compromises, as the 2024 Honda CB125R is available in four colour options. For an aggressive road presence, users can probably choose the Matte Cynos Gray Metallic colour option. This shade perfectly captures the compact, powerful design of the bike.

For a sportier look, users can choose the Leaf Sea Blue Metallic or the Pearl Splendor Red colour option. The respective blue and red shades have been applied on the fuel tank and under seat structure. The most sober colour option is the Pearl Cool White.

2024 Honda CB125R – Performance, specs

Powering the bike is a 124.9cc water-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC 4-valve single-cylinder engine. It churns out 14.95 PS of max power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. As per WMTC standards, fuel efficiency is 45.5 km/L with 1 person on board. The bike is 2,025 mm long, 820 mm wide and 1,055 mm tall. Seat height of 816 mm seems slightly above the comfort zone of 800 mm. Honda CB125R weighs 130 kg and has ground clearance of 140 mm.

India launch prospects

With its sporty neo-retro profile, Honda CB125R has potential for the Indian market. However, mass market deployment will be possible only if the bike is offered at competitive rates. In the UK, the 2023 Honda CB125 is available at an on-road price of £4,249 (approx. Rs 4.48 lakh). Pricing for the 2024 model will be announced in the coming months in Europe. If launched here, Honda CB125R will take on rivals such as KTM 125 Duke.