2024 Honda Africa Twin Launched – Starts From JPY 1.6 Million (Rs. 9 Lakh)

Both Standard Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sport ES get distinct colourways, unique fairing design and different features

World renowned motorcycle manufacturer, Honda, has updated its Africa Twin ADV line (CRF1100L) to MY2024 with updates to its powertrain and componentry. Both Standard Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES have been updated with new powertrain. Do these updates navigate their way to Indian market? That’s the question.

2024 Honda Africa Launched

These off-road horses from Honda are known for their capability and enjoy quite a fan following across the world. In Japan, standard Africa twin is priced at JPY 1,639,000 (Rs. 9 Lakh) for manual gearbox and (Rs. 9.6 lakh) for DCT variant. Africa Twin ES, however, is priced at a slight premium costing JPY 1,947,000 (Rs. 10.7 lakh) for manual and JPY 2,057,000 (Rs. 11.3 lakh) for DCT.

Both Standard Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES get sole colourways to distinguish between variants. Standard Africa Twin flaunts Grand Prix Red colourway with a hint of Blue and Black in the mix. Where Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES is concerned, Honda is making it available with Pearl Glare White with a dash of Blue and Red in the mix.

Powertrain upgrades

This is the juiciest part of this upgrade. 2024 Honda Africa Twin launched, gets a few updates to its powertrain. The engine continues to be the same tried and tested 1,048cc Unicam (SOHC) 4V liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder unit with a 46mm throttle body that we have seen before. This unit gets either a 6-speed manual or DCT gearbox options with a chain drive.

For MY2024, Honda has updated the bike’s intake and exhaust systems for better breathability. Not just that. Honda has even upped Africa Twin’s compression ratio to 10.5:1 and implemented a revised valve timing. Fuel injection maps have been altered for all variants of 2024 Honda Africa Twin launched.

With all these revisions combined, there is a claimed 7% increase in torque that could be more evident in the mid-range of the power band. Peak power for this engine is 98 bhp at 7,500 RPM and peak torque is now 112 Nm at 5,500 RPM, up from 103 Nm at 6,250 RPM of previous bike. The peak torque comes in at lower RPMs too, which enhances drivability.

Updates to design and componentry

Despite being cut from the same cloth, both Standard Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES get slightly different fairings. We should say, both fairings look well-judged complementing their respective exclusive colourways. Even the knuckle guards and windshield height are different too.

Primary differences between the two lie with their componentry. Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES gets 19-inch front wheel wrapped with 110/80-19 tubeless tyres, while Standard model continues to get a 21-inch front wheel with 90/90-21 tyres. The 45mm USD front forks are black on Standard and gold on ES. Cruise control, heated grips and electronically controlled suspension are only offered with Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES.