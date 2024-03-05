2024 KTM RC And Adventure Lineup Launched With New Colours

The new Black shade on 2024 KTM RC 200 and RC 125 looks the stealthiest among the bunch of colourways that company unveiled with MY2024

KTM has been one of the leading performance-oriented motorcycle manufacturers for Indian mainstream audiences. The brand is synonymous with affordable performance and excitement. These motorcycles represent thrill of riding for many and KTM wants to accentuate this thrill with a new set of colours to Adventure and RC lineup.

2024 KTM Adventure Range

KTM’s Adventure range has been a pinnacle for the brand since its inception. Adventure range is KTM’s flagship and is the most expensive as well. For MY2024, KTM is still continuing the same tried and tested 373cc platform as before, unlike the Duke, which features KTM’s new 399cc platform, improved componentry and other upgrades.

For MY2024, Team Orange is offering new colourways, grabbing eyeballs of prospective customers. Both 2024 250 Adventure and 2024 390 Adventure get new colourways. Starting with KTM 250 Adventure, the company has offered a new Lunar Grey shade. This is offered in matte finish which looks subtle, yet striking. Perfectly in sync with KTM 250 Adventure’s character.

Where its flagship 390 Adventure is concerned, KTM is offering two new stunning colours. Sticking to its iconic DNA, there is an Orange and Black colourway that looks unmistakably KTM. The other colourway is very enticing too and is likely to appeal to more buyers. This colourway plays with White and Grey shades.

With both colourways for 2024 KTM 390 Adventure, main frame is painted Orange along with their knuckle guards. Keeping the subtlety, all colourways of 2024 Adventure range get Black wheels. 2024 390 Adventure X and Wire-Spoke Wheel version remain unchanged.

2024 KTM RC Range

Apart from the Adventure range, KTM’s super-sporty RC range gets new colourways for MY2024 as well. Starting with 2024 RC 390, KTM is giving it a bright, vibrant and scorching KTM Factory Racing Orange colourway. This includes front half of the bike in Orange and rear half in Black along with Orange wheels.

Where 2024 KTM RC 200 and RC 125 are concerned, the company is giving them new Black and Blue shades. Personally, this Black on RC 200 and RC 125 enticed me the most and is KTM’s best-looking colourway to date. It is fully black, perfectly complemented by an Orange main frame and a few Orange elements in its fairing.

I wish KTM offer this Black shade on all of its vehicles in India owing to its clean and uncluttered appearance. If there was an all-black version without much Orange, it would come off as stealthy as well. Powertrains on all of the aforementioned motorcycles have been retained as they used to be.

Statement from KTM

Mr. Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd. “The KTM RC and ADVENTURE lineup sets the benchmark with unmatched power, torque, and agility, outshining all other motorcycles in its class. We are excited to unveil new colour options for our existing models, tailored for adventure touring and speed race machine enthusiasts and dreamers alike.”