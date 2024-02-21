2024 Honda CB350 Launched With Clip-On Handlebars From Daytona

Daytona Introduces Sporty Clip-On Handlebars for 2024 Honda CB350 Lineup, Enhancing its Neo-Retro Appeal

The 350cc motorcycle market in India has been dominated by Royal Enfield’s Classic 350, but competitors are emerging to grab a share of this lucrative niche. The recent introduction of the Jawa 350 and updated Honda’s CB350 lineup has added more variety to this segment. In Japan, where the CB350 is available, motorcycle enthusiasts can now opt for a sportier riding experience with the introduction of race-style clip-on handlebars from Daytona.

Exploring the 2024 Honda CB350 Lineup with Daytona’s Clip-On Handlebars

The Honda CB350 lineup has made a significant impact in India, competing with the iconic Royal Enfield Classic 350. Sold in Japan, Australia, and select ASEAN nations, these motorcycles are manufactured in India and then shipped to Japan, where they are marketed under the GB350 branding. The standard GB350 corresponds to India’s H’ness CB350, GB350 S to CB350 RS, and GB350 C to CB350 (Classic).

While the entire 2024 CB350 lineup in Japan comes equipped with conventional handlebars, the renowned aftermarket parts manufacturer, Daytona Corp, has introduced a new set of sporty clip-on handlebars designed specifically for the Honda CB350 lineup. This departure from conventional styling adds a neo-retro touch to the motorcycles, bringing them closer to the aesthetics of a Cafe Racer.

In 2023, Honda in India launched the “My CB, My Way” campaign, offering Custom Kits for the CB350. One of the most appealing kits was the Cafe Racer Custom, priced at Rs. 22,200 for CB350 and Rs. 17,500 for CB350 RS. However, these kits missed the inclusion of clip-on handlebars, which are now offered by Daytona as a separate accessory.

Discovering the Daytona Kit Features

Daytona’s kit, named “Separate Handset GB350/S (2023 Specification),” includes a top bridge, handle clamp, handle, throttle sleeve, clutch cable, throttle cable, and a brake hose. The kit is available in two finishes – Buffed (chrome) and Matte Black. The Buffed finish complements the H’ness CB350 (GB350), while the Matte Black suits the CB350 RS (GB350 S). The pricing for the Buffed finish is JPY 61,600, and the Matte Black is priced at JPY 57,200, approximately Rs. 34,000 and Rs. 31,600 in Indian currency, considering current exchange rates.

The enhancement of the Honda CB350 lineup with Daytona’s clip-on handlebars not only elevates the visual appeal but also offers riders a chance to personalize their motorcycles for a sportier and more dynamic riding experience. As the retro classic motorcycle segment continues to evolve, aftermarket upgrades like these contribute to the individuality and customization options available to motorcycle enthusiasts.

It’s worth noting that the 2024 Honda CB350 lineup, whether in its standard form or with Daytona’s clip-on handlebars, retains its reliable performance with a single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC 4V 348cc engine generating 20.7 bhp and 29.4 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and features a slipper clutch for smoother gear transitions. As the demand for unique and customized motorcycles grows, collaborations between manufacturers and aftermarket specialists like Daytona are likely to shape the future of the motorcycle market.