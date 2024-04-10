2024 Honda CB350 RS Dirt Freak Debuts – Scrambler Style

In India, Honda CB350 RS Dirt Freak inspired builds might spring up in the future and would be ideal rival to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 based custom builds

The 3rd Nagoya Motorcycle Show was held in Japan between 5th to 7th April 2024. The show was a prominent platform for many modding companies to exhibit their vision and work. Renowned motorcycle modder Dirt Freak has showcased a Scrambler-style build based on a Honda CB350 RS sold as GB350 S in Japan and is quite spectacular.

Honda CB350 RS Dirt Freak Looks Epic

In Honda’s classic-style single-cylinder motorcycle lineup, we have CB350 as a prominent offering. This platform has spawned quite a few variations in the form of H’ness CB350, CB350 RS and CB350. These motorcycles are also shipped to Japan from India and sold as GB350, GB350 S and GB350 C respectively.

Of these three, CB350 RS or GB350 S is the one that dons a scrambler-esque design language. But for Dirt Freak modding company, GB350 S was not Scrambler enough and they came up with their own take on this genre that looks much more appealing than standard GB350 S sold in Japan.

For starters, Dirt Freak’s version of GB350 S looks a lot more capable off the road and on fast trails than standard bike. That is due to the vastly more capable block-pattern tyres used on this build. Increasing protection on off-road terrains, Dirt Freak has used a sturdy metallic bash plate for the engine and metallic reinforcement for exhaust down-pipe.

To protect rider’s knuckles from bushes and other vegetation while off-roading, there are options for Adventure Armour Hand Guard, Sonic Hand Guard and Sonic Hand Guard with optional Carbon or Clear Protector from Zeta Racing. To further aid in off-road escapades, Dirt Freak has gone with a Scrambler-style handlebar and spikey aluminium footpegs, both from Zeta Racing.

Enhanced touring capability

Along with better off-road ability, touring capabilities of Honda CB350 RS Dirt Freak custom bike have been improved. For starters, the taller handlebar lends an upright riding posture that would be welcome on longer hauls. Bringing wind protection into the picture is Explorer Windshield Handle Brace from Zeta Racing.

This brace supports a sturdy smartphone holder, also from Zeta Racing that riders can use for navigation and other use cases. Bundled in this package are DFG Side Bag Base that allows users to mount saddlebags without a frame. We’re not sure how these knobby tyres would fare on the road for longer hauls, but they look spectacular.

Where powertrains are concerned, there are no changes to the stock 348.36cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that kicks out 21 PS of peak power and 29.4 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Dirt Freak have kept other componentry stock. So, the suspension setup, braking and chassis remain identical to a stock GB350 S sold in Japan.