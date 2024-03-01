2024 Honda Fireblade Launch Price 2.4m Yen (Rs 13.75 L)

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade new 2024 model is available at a starting price of 2,486,000 yen (approx. Rs 13.75 lakh)

Honda has updated the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade with the new 2024 model that gets visual improvements and enhanced performance. CBR1000RR-R is the flagship bike in Honda’s super sports CBR series. Honda has also introduced the 2024 model of CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP variant, priced at 2,849,000 yen (approx. Rs 15.75 lakh).

2024 Honda Fireblade – Improved styling

While the core silhouette remains largely the same as earlier, 2024 Honda Fireblade gets newly designed winglets, middle cowl and under cowl. The visual enhancements are also functionally relevant, as they work to improve the bike’s aerodynamics.

The sporty fairing with exciting graphics and decals remains to be one of the key USPs of the bike. Both the standard and SP variants have the Grand Prix Red colour option. The standard version has USD forks in black, whereas the SP variant gets golden USD forks. The SP variant gets an additional shade of Matte Pearl Morion Black.

New two-motor throttle-by-wire (TBW) system

2024 Fireblade is Honda’s first bike to get a new two-motor throttle-by-wire (TBW) system. The two motors work to open and close the throttle valve, thereby allowing independent control of the dual cylinder pairs. The new two-motor throttle-by-wire (TBW) system works in combination with other mechanical updates introduced with the bike.

For example, changes have been introduced in the camshaft’s valve timing and lift and the shape of the piston head. These updates have helped improve the compression ratio from 13.4 to 13.6. From the rider’s perspective, acceleration performance will be better in the medium speed range. Handling has been enhanced for easier control. Especially in the lower throttle opening range during acceleration. Users can also notice increased engine braking effectiveness during deceleration.

Honda has also tweaked the shape and weight of the crankshaft. This has been done to reduce the mass of inertia. Users can expect a better connect with the throttle operation and engine response. The updates also allow improved follow-up performance. Changes have also been introduced to the transmission’s gear ratios. The electronic control equipment gets the necessary updates to support the mechanical tweaks performed on the engine.

To achieve a higher power to weight ratio, 2024 Honda Fireblade uses lightweight frame body components. Honda has also focused on improving the bike’s rigidity to achieve better turning performance and ground feel.

2024 Honda Fireblade engine specs

Both the standard and SP variants of 2024 Honda Fireblade get power from a 999cc, liquid-cooled 4-stroke DOHC 4-valve parallel 4-cylinder engine. It generates 218 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 2024 Honda Fireblade has mileage of 15.4 km/l, as per WMTC standards. While the standard edition weighs 200 kg, the SP variant is 1 kg heavier.

2024 Honda Fireblade SP variant gets additional features such as quick shifter, Brembo front brake calliper and Ohlins electronically controlled suspension. It also calculates and displays the ideal preload values for the front and rear suspension, based on the rider’s weight.