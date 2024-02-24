Honda CB350X ADV Renders Based On Leaked Sketch – Africa Twin Colours

Honda is working on a new adventure motorcycle based on the CB350 – Based on the leaked patent sketch, here is a digital render

Renowned Japanese automaker, Honda, continues to make waves in India’s motorcycle market, particularly with its dominance in scooters and commuter motorcycles. Seeking to expand its premium single-cylinder portfolio, Honda is rumoured to be working on a new adventure motorcycle, based on the CB350. Say Namaste to Honda CB350X ADV Render.

Honda CB350X ADV Rendered

Recent design patents from Honda showcase an adventure bike and a scrambler, both based on the CB350 platform, sparking anticipation for their potential launch in India. Pratyush Rout has visualized the Honda CB350X ADV based on these leaked designs, presenting a rendering that draws comparisons to the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

While some critics may point out similarities with Royal Enfield designs, the render features a purposeful and robust ADV/tourer motorcycle based on leaked design elements. The design includes a muscular fuel tank with tank shrouds, a circular LED headlight similar to the CB350 series, a tall windscreen, knuckle protectors on the handlebar, and a distinctive front beak. Colour themes are based on Honda’s flagship ADV, the Africa Twin.

Honda CB350 ADV boasts a spacious rider’s seat and a stepped, split pillion seat, accompanied by a grab rail that doubles as an integrated luggage rack. The up-swept exhaust can, potentially identical to the standard CB350, complements the overall design. The tail light and rear turn indicators may also share similarities with the CB350 RS.

Strategic Market Positioning

Honda’s foray into the single-cylinder adventure bike segment aims to capitalize on the current trend, competing with models like the Royal Enfield Himalayan, Triumph Scrambler 400X, BMW G 310 GS, KTM 390 Adventure, and Yezdi Adventure. Rather than leveraging the CB300R platform, Honda takes a unique approach by basing its offering on the CB350 platform.

The envisioned motorcycle is anticipated to weigh approximately 195 kg, deliver 20.78 bhp and 30 Nm torque, equipped with a 5-speed gearbox, air-cooled SOHC 4V engine, and conventional suspension. Expect it to be priced around Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

At this price point, the CB350X ADV will position itself in proximity to competitors like the Triumph Scrambler X and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, albeit with potentially superior hardware and performance. With a speculated launch towards the end of 2024, the Honda CB350X ADV might not only cater to the domestic market but also hold export potential, following in the footsteps of the recently launched Honda CB350 Classic.