2024 Honda X-ADV Scooter Launch Price GBP 11.2k (Rs 11.77 Lakh)

The 745cc parallel twin engine on 2024 Honda X-ADV is in the same tune as before – Makes 58 bhp and 69 Nm

The radicalisation of the scooter segment is no new story. We have seen multiple new genres within scooter segments. One of utmost appeal seems to be the ADV scooter segment which has seen more entrants now, than ever before. Honda is no stranger to ADV scooters.

Honda’s creme-de-la-creme ADV scooter X-ADV with a 750cc parallel-twin engine is now brought to MY2024. Honda’s new naming strategy dictates this scooter as 2024 X-ADV. Even though India will never witness X-ADV launch, it is an interesting proposition nonetheless. Let’s take a look at what’s new and what’s not.

2024 Honda X-ADV – The ultimate ADV of scooters

For starters, there is not a lot new with 2024 Honda X-ADV. Except for the new colours, of-course. It now gets a red and silver combination colourway that Honda calls Grand Prix Red. This combination gets Red majorly in the front and rear subframe and other areas get Black. Iridium Grey Metallic is an interesting colour with Grey base shade and neon yellow highlights.

Matte Ballistic Matte Metallic is the stealthiest of the bunch with a Black shade throughout and silver engine casing. Lastly, we have Paco Blue which looks the most intriguing off the bunch, it has a faded teal shade and the rear subframe gets Black shade. Only Paco Blue and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic shade gets USD forks in gold shade.

While Iridium Grey Metallic and Grand Prix Red get Black USD front forks. Speaking of forks, the 2024 Honda X-ADV gets USD front forks and a rear mono-shock unit. It is a non-step-through scooter with a spine in the middle. This is where the fuel tank is and it liberates 21L of underseat storage and a smart top box is optional too.

The most striking scooter in the world?

In terms of design, 2024 Honda X-ADV is macho and packs a lot of muscle. It has a smart front fairing that should provide decent wind protection. Fascia has a dual LED headlight, sharp LED DRLs, and a lot of mean attitude. Handlebar is upright and ensures a comfortable seating posture.

Honda offers ride-by-wire throttle with five riding modes namely Standard, Sport, Rain, Gravel and User. Last option allows customisation as well. Just like Honda Activa and recent Dio, X-ADV also packs a smart key. Honda offers 17” front and 15” rear wire-spoke wheels and dual disc setup at front and single disc setup at the rear.

The engine is a 745cc parallel-twin unit with 4 valves per cylinder. This engine packs around 58 bhp of power and 69 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 6-speed dual clutch transmission that enables manual shifts via trigger shifters in the left switchgear. Pricing in the UK starts from around GBP 11,199 which roughly translates to Rs. 11.77 lakh in today’s conversion rates. If you wanna wait to buy it in India, chances are probably close to 0%.