2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Incoming – Homologated Ahead Of Launch

Most of the components of upcoming 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 will be shared with recently launched 2024 Vitpilen 250

Bajaj Auto has been handling motorcycle production for as many as three international motorcycle brands. These are KTM, Husqvarna and more recently, Triumph. There has been a significant launch with Husqvarna in the form of 2024 Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250. Now there is a new motorcycle incoming, which is Svartpilen 250.

2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Incoming

Earlier this year, the iconic Swedish motorcycle manufacturer, Husqvarna, launched a 401 version of its Black Arrow (Svartpilen) and a 250 version of its Silver Arrow (Vitpilen). At that time, there was no Vitpilen with the larger 401 and no Svartpilen with smaller 250. This was likely done to associate displacement categories with character and design DNA.

As per the company, there won’t be a (Silver Arrow) Vitpilen 401 launch keeping the Roadster-styled Vitpilen limited to smaller 250cc segment. However, Svartpilen (Black Arrow) seems to be getting ready to be launched in both 401 and 250 segments. Last month, Husqvarna had only launched Svartpilen 401.

The new Svartpilen 250 has been recently homologated, post Svartpilen 401 launch. As per the leaked homologation document type approved by Transport Department of India, Svartpilen will be a slightly taller version of Vitpilen 250, launched last month. Other dimensions like 1,368 mm long wheelbase, 807 mm width and 2071 mm length are common between both 250cc bikes.

However, there is a slight difference in gross weight. Upcoming Svartpilen 250 features a 315 kg gross weight, while it is 314 kg for recently launched Vitpilen 250. Type approval documents also show the same engine displacement at 249.07cc and the same 22.8 kW peak power (30.57 bhp).

Changes expected with Husqvarna’s Black Arrow

There seems to be a slight retune in Svartpilen 250’s engine as its peak power comes in at 9,250 RPM as opposed to 9,500 RPM of Vitpilen 250. This is done to suit respective character and styling genres. The same 249.07 cc single-cyl liquid-cooled DOHC 4V engine is likely to be carried over to Svartpilen 250 as well.

This engine will generate 30.57 bhp peak power and 25 Nm peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slip and assist clutch. Where componentry is concerned, there will be non-adjustable USD telescopic front forks and single-sided rear mono-shock shared with Vitpilen 250. Wheels could be wire-spoke ones with tube-type dual-sport tyres. Probably Pirelli Scorpions.

When opposed to previous Svartpilen 250, there will be a larger fuel tank, a tail-section (no more factory tail tidy), a larger headlight cowl and a much larger and more accommodating seat. There will be a sole matt black shade with neon highlights.