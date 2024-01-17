2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 Launched – Starts At Rs. 2.19 Lakh

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 250 are manufactured in India by Bajaj, just like many KTM and Triumph motorcycles

As the sub-500cc motorcycle segment registers strong growth and displays huge future potential, brands are aggressively targeting this space. Apart from the market leader Royal Enfield, this space has attracted other renowned brands such as Triumph and Harley-Davidson. And joining the list is Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 which was launched at Rs. 2.92 lakh (ex-sh).

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Launched – Based on new KTM 390 Duke

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, a scrambler model, is based on the new KTM 390 Duke. Powering the bike will be the new 399 cc, liquid-cooled engine. It delivers 45 hp of max power and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine’s tuning for Svartpilen 401 is slightly different than 390 Duke’s and in-line with the bike’s scrambler character.

The new 399cc engine is lighter than its predecessor and delivers smoother acceleration. Key upgrades include an optimized cylinder head and an improved gearbox. With Svartpilen 401, users can expect some exciting, fun rides across both city streets and off-road tracks. Steel Trellis chassis and aluminium swingarm should establish a sporty Scrambler ride.

Some of the key highlights of Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 include a round LED headlamp, bar-end round rear-view mirrors, a circular instrument pod, low-set handlebar, exposed trellis frame, upswept exhaust, short tail section and rear tyre hugger. The bike has adjustable 43mm WP USD forks at front and a mono-shock suspension at rear.

Dropping anchor to this motorcycle are ByBre brakes and Bosch dual-channel ABS system. There is a standard quick-shifter too that Husqvarna calls ‘Easy Shift’. The company is offering a 5-inch TFT display with bonded glass surfacing and premium finishes with paintwork and overcoated decals.

Svartpilen 401 has 17-inch wire-spoke wheels at both ends. Husqvarna didn’t reveal tyre sizes, but these will be dual-purpose Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR block pattern tyres. Riding ergonomics are fairly comfortable, even with the slightly rear-set foot pegs. Although the seats appear pretty thin, use of leather fabric and high-quality foam ensures optimal comfort for both rider and pillion.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

Alongside Svartpilen 401, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 was also launched at Rs. 2.19 lakh (ex-sh). This will share majority of components with KTM 250 Duke. Husqvarna is advertising Svartpilen as a nimble and minimalist urban roadster. There is slightly downgraded componentry when compared to Svartpilen 401.

These include non-adjustable WP USD front forks and a 5-inch LCD instrument screen. However Husqvarna promises premium paint finishes with Vitpilen 250 as well. When compared to its predecessor, Vitpilen 250 gets a new handlebar and it has shed some weight (163.8 kg) too, ensuring a dynamic riding experience.

Appreciably, Vitpilen 250 gets a quick-shifter too and it offers cast aluminium alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. Both Svartpilen and Vitpilen address some of the shortcomings of their predecessors. Ground clearance is now 177 mm, as opposed to 152 mm and fuel tank capacity has been increased from 9.5L to 13.5L. Vitpilen’s seat is now longer than its predecessor’s by 100 mm, which is very appreciated.

With intense competition in the sub-500cc motorcycle segment, Svartpilen 401 will rival bikes such as Triumph Scrambler 400X which starts at Rs 2.63 lakh along with Yezdi Scrambler. Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 will rival urban bikes like KTM 250 Duke, Bajaj Dominar 250 and the likes.