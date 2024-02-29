2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch – New Alloys

While borrowing many features from new Creta, 2024 Alcazar facelift will have a refreshed, distinctive look and feel

Alcazar has been a consistent performer for Hyundai, ever since it was introduced in April 2021. It is essentially a 3-row version of Creta. As Creta facelift has already been launched, one can expect Alcazar facelift to debut soon. Launch is most likely by June 2024. But before that, Hyundai will launch the Creta N Line on 11th March.

Alcazar Facelift – What’s new?

Testing of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift is currently ongoing. Latest spy shots of new Alcazar are credited to automotive enthusiast Veer Saketh Peddareddypet. Overall styling of Alcazar facelift will be similar to that of new Creta.

However, it will have a distinctive profile across the front fascia and at rear. Expect Alcazar facelift to get new headlamps and DRLs, refreshed front bumper and grille, new alloy wheels and a unique design for the tail lamps. Some new exterior colour shades could be added.

Changes on the inside will be largely the same as seen with new Creta. Alcazar facelift is expected to get the dual 10.25-inch seamlessly integrated infotainment and digital instrument screens. The equipment list will include dual-zone climate control and ventilated seats. A comprehensive range of ADAS features are expected with Alcazar facelift.

Cabin space and seating configuration are likely to be carried forward from the current model. The SUV is available in 6-seat and 7-seat versions. Hyundai Alcazar already offers features such as panoramic sunroof, USB chargers for all three rows, 3rd row AC vents with speed control, 1st and 2nd row smartphone wireless charger, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, 8-way power adjustable driver seat and air purifier with AQI display. The facelift could get new upholstery and interior theme options.

Alcazar facelift powertrain options

Engine options for Alcazar facelift will be the same as that of the current model. As may be recalled, Alcazar was earlier offered with a 2.0-litre NA petrol engine. It was replaced with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine in 2023. The turbo petrol engine generates 160 PS of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT.

The second engine option is a 1.5-litre diesel that makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. It is offered with transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. Creta has an additional 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine that churns out 115 PS and 143.8 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or IVT gearbox.

Alcazar facelift to drive sales

Hyundai Alcazar facelift is expected to boost sales, similar to the new Creta that has registered 51k bookings in 1 month. Alcazar takes on rivals such as Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700. In Jan 2024, Hyundai Alcazar was ranked 5th in the list of bestselling midsize SUVs. It was ahead of MG Hector Plus, while trailing Tata Safari and XUV700. With the updates, 2024 Alcazar facelift is likely to see a minor price hike. The current model is available in the price range of Rs 16.77 lakh to Rs 21.28 lakh, ex-sh.