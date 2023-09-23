2024 Hyundai Casper EV Front Radar ADAS Spied – Same For Exter EV?

Hyundai Casper EV is expected to get some additional equipment in comparison to the ICE version

Earlier this year in May, Hyundai had launched the 2023 version of its Casper mini-SUV. And now, the carmaker is working on the electric version of Casper. It will be based on the K1 platform, which is also in use with Nios i10 and recently launched Hyundai Exter. Hyundai is testing the EV version of Exter as well, here in India.

Casper EV spied with front radar

Recent sightings of Casper EV test mule reveal the front radar setup. Just like its ICE sibling, Casper EV will be getting a range of ADAS features. The ICE version has ADAS features such as forward collision avoidance assist, lane departure prevention assistance, high beam assist, driver attention warning, front vehicle departure notification, rear collision prevention assistance, rear cross-traffic collision prevention assist and safe exit warning. Safety kit also includes 7-airbags.

As far as exterior design is concerned, Casper EV is largely the same as its ICE sibling. Some of the key highlights include circular projector headlamps, radiator grille, front skid plate, shark fin antenna, roof rails, rear spoiler and parametric pattern LED rear combination lamp. One of the differentiating factors for Casper EV will be a new set of alloy wheels. The test mule can be seen with a quirky 4-spoke design for the alloy wheel. Casper EV could also get some new colour options.

Spotted at a charging station, Casper EV can be seen with the charging port at front. The positioning of the charging port appears to be around the same spot as that of 2024 Kona Electric. While details about the powertrain are not available, Hyundai has earlier stated that Casper EV will be utilizing BorgWarner’s integrated drive module (iDM). It is capable of generating 184 PS of max power. However, production version will likely have less power output. Range could be around 250 km to 300 km.

Hyundai Casper EV features

Casper EV will be offered in its home market as well as in Europe. The European version could have a slightly different equipment list. The test mule reveals a digital instrument cluster and a slightly larger touchscreen infotainment system. The latter seems bigger than the 8-inch touchscreen in use with the ICE version of Casper.

Other key highlights of Casper EV will include Blue Link connectivity suite, mood lamp, fully automatic air conditioner, hi-pass system, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, ventilated driver’s seat, artificial leather seats and single-pane sunroof.

Casper EV will reach production stage by early next year. It will be manufactured at Gwangju Global Motors plant, a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Company and Gwangju city government. Sales in South Korea will commence around March 2024. Here in India, Exter is expected to get the EV version next year.

