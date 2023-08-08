Hyundai Exter Electric Spied For The First Time – Launch In 2024 ?

Hyundai Exter electric will primarily rival upcoming Tata Punch EV, while also taking on Citroen eC3 and MG Comet EV

After Tata Punch’s dominance in micro-SUV segment, Hyundai has created a strong challenger in the form of Exter. It was launched in July 2023, at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh. This battle will soon be played in the EV space as well.

While Punch electric test mules have been spotted earlier, this is the first time Exter electric has been spied on road tests. The sense of urgency is clearly evident, as Hyundai hasn’t wasted any time in starting the trials for Exter EV. Launch is likely to take place next year.

Hyundai Exter EV range, specs

Exter EV will be Hyundai’s first entry-level electric car in India. As of now, the company only offers premium range EVs in India such as Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric. In international markets, Hyundai offers a range of electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars. Hyundai is currently working on Casper EV, which could have similarities with Exter EV.

Exter has larger dimensions in comparison to Casper EV. It could get a higher capacity battery pack. For reference, Casper EV is expected to be equipped with a 40-kWh battery pack. Exter EV is likely to get a battery pack of around 25-30 kWh. Range is likely to be around 300-350 km.

For example, Citroen eC3 offers range of 320 km, whereas MG Comet EV can travel 230 km on a full charge. Tiago EV has two variants, one with 250 km range and the other with 315 km range. Upcoming Punch EV is likely to have a similar range. An intense battle is expected between Hyundai Exter EV and Punch EV, as both will try to outdo each other in terms of range and performance.

Exter EV styling, features

Exter EV will be largely the same as its ICE sibling in terms of its styling. There could be some changes at the front, along with exclusive EV badging. As evident in the spy shots, Exter EV can be seen with new wheels. Much of the features on the inside will be same as ICE Exter.

The SUV is equipped with 1st in segment features such as voice enabled smart electric sunroof, dashcam with dual camera, paddle shifters, rear AC vents, footwell lighting, wireless phone charger, 12 language support and Alexa voice commands. Safety kit also includes 1st in segment features such as 6-airbags standard, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist control, rear view camera with dynamic guidelines, electronic stability control and vehicle stability management.

Pricing will play a key role in deciding who takes the lead in micro-SUV electric segment. ICE models of Exter and Punch are closely priced. But in CNG, Punch has taken a lead with starting price of Rs 7,09,900 lakh. In comparison, Exter CNG starts at Rs 8,23,990. Hyundai is likely to follow an aggressive pricing strategy for upcoming Exter electric.