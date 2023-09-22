Hyundai i20 N Line Launched, Starting Rs. 9.99 Lakh – 6MT, 7DCT

As opposed to the 1.2L NA petrol of standard i20, Hyundai i20 N Line packs a 1.0L turbo petrol that pumps out 120 PS and 172 Nm

Hyundai recently launched a facelifted i20 premium hatchback. However, it was fairly lacklustre in powertrain department. That was because Hyundai has reserved sporty ethos of 2023 i20 facelift with N Line models only. The company launched i20 N Line today, for a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-sh).

Hyundai i20 N Line Launched – Sporty premium hatchback

The South Korean carmaker has facelifted its sportier premium hatchback, i20 N Line, in India. I20 N Line facelift features all the changes that regular i20 packed, and some more. Hyundai is offering two trim levels with i20 N Line – N6 and N8. Both N6 and N8 come equipped with a sole 1.0L turbo petrol engine, generating 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque.

Hyundai is offering two gearbox choices – A 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT. Both gearbox choices are available with N6 and N8 trim levels. Prices start from Rs. 9.99 lakh for N6 MT and goes till Rs. 12.32 lakh for N8 AT (all prices ex-sh). Most of the features and attributes that were missing from standard i20, are on offer with i20 N Line.

I20 N Line is on sale with a slew of colour options – Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Thunder Blue, Starry Night, Atlas White with Abyss Black Roof, and Thunder Blue with Abyss Black Roof. Of these, Abyss Black is a new option. i20 N Line will rival Maruti Suzuki Fronx Boosterjet and upcoming Tata Altroz Racer.

Design-wise, i20 N Line features more oomph than its standard i20 counterpart. We’re talking about WRC-inspired design elements, Athletic Red inserts, more dynamic handling, sporty exhaust, a 3-spoke sporty steering wheel with paddle shifters, Athletic Red elements on the inside, fully leatherette seat upholstery and more.

What are the changes as opposed to standard i20 facelift?

On the outside, there are a few noticeable changes with Hyundai i20 N Line. Athletic Red inserts in front bumper and side skirts, a more pronounced roof spoiler, dual-tip chrome exhaust, red brake calliper, front fog lights and rear disc brakes. On the inside, i20 N Line brings sporty leatherette seats, paddle shifters, red stitching and piping with upholstery, red ambient lighting and an all-black theme.

Gear shift lever has sporty feeling knobs on top with leatherette wrapping along with sporty pedals as well. Other than that, it is fairly comparable to standard i20 facelift. Features like new LED headlights, sunroof, 10-inch infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, cruise control, 3-point seat belts along with reminders, rear AC vents and 7-speaker Bose music system are common.

Words from the manufacturer

Announcing the launch, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The i20 brand across generations has consistently set the bar in the premium hatchback segment in the country. Sporty and breathtakingly stunning, the new Hyundai i20 N Line commands attention everywhere it goes with its WRC-inspired design. Prioritizing safety as a cornerstone, the new Hyundai i20 N Line now gets a host of safety features as standard such as 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), 3-Point Seatbelts, and seatbelt reminder for all occupants.

The new Hyundai i20 N Line, with its exciting athletic design and playful details, will surely set you apart in a crowd of lookalikes and will resonate profoundly with the ambitions of the young Indian buyers who wish to leave an indelible mark.”