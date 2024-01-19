2024 Hyundai Creta Delivery Starts – First Batch Owners Take Home New SUV

Hyundai Creta 2024 model has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11 lakh, ex-sh

Hyundai Motor India has officially begun delivering the much-anticipated 2024 facelift of the Creta, following its recent launch earlier this week. The SUV, which boasts a host of advanced features and a refreshed design, is set to redefine the SUV landscape in the country. The first batch of deliveries is now underway across various regions in India.

Delivery Starts – The Undisputed Ultimate SUV

The new Hyundai Creta, based on Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness,’ promises to make a significant impact on the market. It showcases a commanding and charismatic exterior design with features like a black chrome parametric radiator grille, quad beam LED headlamps, and a signature connected LED tail lamp. The SUV retains its unmistakable silhouette while incorporating new elements to offer a bold and refreshed appearance.

Inside the cabin, the new Hyundai Creta features radiant and upmarket interiors. The dashboard comes with a new center console design, offering controls for the Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC). The SUV provides enhanced comfort with spacious interiors, a cooled glove box, and ample storage space. Premium leatherette seats, a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, and advanced technology contribute to a luxurious driving experience.

Loaded with advanced and hi-tech features, it includes Quad Beam LED Headlamps, Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof, connected 26.03 cm HD Infotainment & 26.03 cm Digital Cluster, Premium Interiors, Drive Mode Select, Traction Control Modes, and a Bose Premium Sound System with 8 Speakers.

The new Hyundai Creta comes equipped with Advanced Blue Link connected car services, offering over 70 features to enhance the driving experience. The connectivity options include features such as Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/Unlock, Vehicle Status Information, Vehicle Alerts, and more. The technologically superior Creta boasts an integrated and connected infotainment and cluster, featuring a premium 26.03 cm digital cluster and a seamlessly integrated infotainment screen. The SUV introduces in-built music streaming with JioSaavn Pro and a premium Bose Surround Sound System, creating a personalized entertainment experience for occupants.

Diverse Powertrain Options:

Hyundai is offering a range of powertrains for the 2024 Creta, including a new addition. The powertrain options include the 1.5 l MPi Petrol (6MT/IVT), 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/6AT), and the new 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT), providing customers with a variety of choices for their driving preferences.

Safety remains a top priority for the new Hyundai Creta, with a strong body structure crafted from advanced and high-strength steel. The SUV incorporates 36 standard safety features and over 70 advanced safety features, including 6 airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and more.

The new Hyundai Creta is available in various variants, each catering to different customer preferences. The pricing starts from INR 10,99,900 for the 1.5 l MPi Petrol variant (6MT) and goes up to INR 19,99,900 for the 1.5 l T-GDi Petrol variant (7DCT). As the first batch of the new Hyundai Creta 2024 hits the Indian roads, the SUV is poised to make a lasting impression with its dynamic design, advanced features, and a commitment to safety, ensuring it remains the Undisputed. Ultimate. SUV in the country.