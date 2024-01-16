2024 Hyundai Creta Price – Rs 10.99 Lakh, Let The Party Begin

2024 Hyundai Creta Price: Revolutionising Driving and Technological Mastery

With its launch today (January 16, 2024), 2024 Hyundai Creta is set to redefine the segment landscape. Made possible through its innovative design, cutting-edge safety features, and advanced technology. 2024 Hyundai Creta Launch price is Rs 10.99 lakh ex-sh.

New Hyundai Creta embodies Hyundai’s global design language, ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. Evident in its parametric black chrome grille, quad beam LED headlamps, and futuristic cockpit design. The upright hood design adds a dynamic touch to its visual appeal. Combined. Step inside the Creta, and you’re greeted with an abundance of roominess. Premium leatherette seats, leatherette D-Cut steering wheel, and leatherette-wrapped gear shifter exude luxury. Rear seat offers a two-step recline function for added comfort.

Goodness All around – Cabin, Cluster, Connectivity

The wide screen seamlessly integrates the infotainment screen and digital cluster, presenting a modern graphic interface. Ambient lighting enhances overall cabin elegance for an enjoyable drive experience. With a 26.03 cm infotainment screen, in-built navigation, and Blue Link connectivity, it’s convenience all the way. The 26.03 cm digital instrument cluster, featuring multiple themes, adds value to the high-tech ambience within the cockpit.

Remarkably, Creta introduces a pioneering feature – 1st in HMI on-board music streaming with JioSaavn app. On offer with a one-year complimentary subscription. The vehicle boasts an extensive list of 70+ connectivity features, setting a new standard for in-car technology.

Safety Features: A Comprehensive Shield

Safety is paramount in Creta, boasting an impressive array of 70+ safety features. Among them, 36 are standard safety features. And 19 fall under the Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS category. Surround View Monitor (SVM) and Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM) contribute to an enhanced driving experience.

Creta’s robust body structure is engineered with advanced high-strength steel, reinforcing key areas like crash members, floor, side sill, and crash pad. This design ensures improved structural rigidity, energy absorption, and an unparalleled level of crashworthiness.

2024 Hyundai Creta Variants, Colour Options, Bookings

Hyundai CRETA is available in 7 variants, including E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O). Buyers can choose from 6 mono-tone and 1 dual-tone colour options, allowing for personalisation. Includes – New and exclusive Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey. 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.

Bookings opened earlier in the month at INR 25,000. Hyundai ensures easy accessibility with bookings both at dealerships and online. Creta, a stalwart in the SUV segment is a best-selling mid-SUV for 8 consecutive years. And has amassed over 9.5 lakh satisfied customers since its launch in India in July 2015.

Diverse Engine Options: Tailoring Performance to Preferences

Under the hood, Creta offers three engine options – 1.5l Turbo GDi Petrol engine, 1.5l MPi Petrol engine, and the 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel engine. The choice is complemented by four transmission options: 6-speed Manual, IVT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed Automatic transmission, ensuring a driving experience tailored to individual preferences.

Looking forward, Creta is not just a vehicle. It is a convenience that combines pioneering design, advanced safety features, and modern technology. As it hits the roads on January 16, 2024, it promises to set new standards in the segment, offering an unrivalled driving experience.

2024 Hyundai Creta Technical Specifications

Dimensions –

Overall length (mm) – 4330

Overall width (mm) –1790

Overall height (mm) –1635 with roofrails

Wheelbase (mm) –2610

Fuel tank capacity (1) – 50

Tyre –

Size – 205/65 R16 (D=405.6 mm) steel wheel with wheel cover (E,EX)

205/65 R16 (D=405.6 mm) styled wheel (S)

215/60 R17 (D=436.6 mm) alloy (S(O), SX, SX Tech, SX(O))

205/65 R16 (D=405.6 mm) steel (all trims)

2024 Hyundai Creta Safety and Enhanced Features

Standard Safety Features:

6 Airbags

3 point seat belts for all seats

Disc Brakes on all 4 wheels

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC)

Emergency Stop Signal

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Highline

Front Seatbelt Pretensioner with Driver Anchor Pretensioner

Enhanced Features:

Surround View Monitor (SVM)

Electro chromic mirror (ECM) with telematics switches

Electric Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold

Front Parking Sensor

Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)

Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS:

Forward Collision Warning & Avoidance Assist (Car/Cycle/Pedestrian/Junction Turning)

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Blind Spot Collision Warning & Avoidance Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Departure Warning

Driver Attention Warning

Safe Exit Warning

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Lane Following Assist

High Beam Assist

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert

2024 Hyundai Creta Exteriors and Interiors

Commanding & Charismatic Exteriors –

Horizon LED positioning lamp and DRLs

Quadbeam LED Headlamps

LED Turn signal with Sequential Function

Connected LED

Tail Lamps

Puddle Lamp with Welcome Function & Auto fold outside mirror

Black Chrome parametric radiator Grille

Rugged Skid Plates

R17 (D= 436.6mm) Diamond-cut Alloy Wheels

Rear Spoiler with LED HMSL

Shark-fin Antenna

Integrated Roof-rails

Dual-tone exterior

Radiant and Upmarket Interiors

All-new Horizontal Dashboard

Seamlessly Integrated curvilinear Infotainment & Cluster

Metal Door Scuff Plate

Soothing Amber Ambient Light

Leather Wrapped TSG Knob & D-Cut Steering Wheel

Leather* Seats & Door Armrest Covering (*leatherette)

Rear Seat Headrest Cushion

2-step rear Reclining seat and Armrest with Cup holder

Rear Window Sunshade

60:40 Split rear seat

Magnetic Pad

Hyundai Creta – Exciting and Advanced Technology

26.03 cm (10.25”) Digital Cluster

26.03 cm (10.25”) HD Infotainment (Ambient Sounds of Nature. Multi-language UI Support, JioSaavn, Bluelink embedded voice commands)

BOSE Premium Sound System (8 speakers)

8-way Power Driver Seat

Smartphone Wireless Charger

Front row Ventilated Seats

Dual-zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC)

Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

All-around Uncompromised Safety

Hyundai Smart Sense (ADAS Level-2)

Surround View Monitor

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Front Parking Sensors

36 Standard Safety Features (including 6 Airbags, ESC, VSM, HAC, TPMS – Highline)

Over 70 Advanced Safety Features