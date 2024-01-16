2024 Hyundai Creta Price – Rs 10.99 Lakh, Let The Party Begin

2024 Hyundai Creta Price: Revolutionising Driving and Technological Mastery
With its launch today (January 16, 2024), 2024 Hyundai Creta is set to redefine the segment landscape. Made possible through its innovative design, cutting-edge safety features, and advanced technology. 2024 Hyundai Creta Launch price is Rs 10.99 lakh ex-sh.
New Hyundai Creta embodies Hyundai’s global design language, ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. Evident in its parametric black chrome grille, quad beam LED headlamps, and futuristic cockpit design. The upright hood design adds a dynamic touch to its visual appeal. Combined. Step inside the Creta, and you’re greeted with an abundance of roominess. Premium leatherette seats, leatherette D-Cut steering wheel, and leatherette-wrapped gear shifter exude luxury. Rear seat offers a two-step recline function for added comfort.
Goodness All around – Cabin, Cluster, Connectivity
The wide screen seamlessly integrates the infotainment screen and digital cluster, presenting a modern graphic interface. Ambient lighting enhances overall cabin elegance for an enjoyable drive experience. With a 26.03 cm infotainment screen, in-built navigation, and Blue Link connectivity, it’s convenience all the way. The 26.03 cm digital instrument cluster, featuring multiple themes, adds value to the high-tech ambience within the cockpit.
Remarkably, Creta introduces a pioneering feature – 1st in HMI on-board music streaming with JioSaavn app. On offer with a one-year complimentary subscription. The vehicle boasts an extensive list of 70+ connectivity features, setting a new standard for in-car technology.
Safety Features: A Comprehensive Shield
Safety is paramount in Creta, boasting an impressive array of 70+ safety features. Among them, 36 are standard safety features. And 19 fall under the Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS category. Surround View Monitor (SVM) and Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM) contribute to an enhanced driving experience.
Creta’s robust body structure is engineered with advanced high-strength steel, reinforcing key areas like crash members, floor, side sill, and crash pad. This design ensures improved structural rigidity, energy absorption, and an unparalleled level of crashworthiness.
2024 Hyundai Creta Variants, Colour Options, Bookings
Hyundai CRETA is available in 7 variants, including E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O). Buyers can choose from 6 mono-tone and 1 dual-tone colour options, allowing for personalisation. Includes – New and exclusive Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey. 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.
Bookings opened earlier in the month at INR 25,000. Hyundai ensures easy accessibility with bookings both at dealerships and online. Creta, a stalwart in the SUV segment is a best-selling mid-SUV for 8 consecutive years. And has amassed over 9.5 lakh satisfied customers since its launch in India in July 2015.
Diverse Engine Options: Tailoring Performance to Preferences
Under the hood, Creta offers three engine options – 1.5l Turbo GDi Petrol engine, 1.5l MPi Petrol engine, and the 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel engine. The choice is complemented by four transmission options: 6-speed Manual, IVT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed Automatic transmission, ensuring a driving experience tailored to individual preferences.
Looking forward, Creta is not just a vehicle. It is a convenience that combines pioneering design, advanced safety features, and modern technology. As it hits the roads on January 16, 2024, it promises to set new standards in the segment, offering an unrivalled driving experience.
2024 Hyundai Creta Technical Specifications
Dimensions –
Overall length (mm) – 4330
Overall width (mm) –1790
Overall height (mm) –1635 with roofrails
Wheelbase (mm) –2610
Fuel tank capacity (1) – 50
Tyre –
Size – 205/65 R16 (D=405.6 mm) steel wheel with wheel cover (E,EX)
205/65 R16 (D=405.6 mm) styled wheel (S)
215/60 R17 (D=436.6 mm) alloy (S(O), SX, SX Tech, SX(O))
205/65 R16 (D=405.6 mm) steel (all trims)
2024 Hyundai Creta Safety and Enhanced Features
Standard Safety Features:
6 Airbags
3 point seat belts for all seats
Disc Brakes on all 4 wheels
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC)
Emergency Stop Signal
Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Highline
Front Seatbelt Pretensioner with Driver Anchor Pretensioner
Enhanced Features:
Surround View Monitor (SVM)
Electro chromic mirror (ECM) with telematics switches
Electric Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Front Parking Sensor
Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)
Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS:
Forward Collision Warning & Avoidance Assist (Car/Cycle/Pedestrian/Junction Turning)
Blind-Spot View Monitor
Blind Spot Collision Warning & Avoidance Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Attention Warning
Safe Exit Warning
Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Lane Following Assist
High Beam Assist
Leading Vehicle Departure Alert
2024 Hyundai Creta Exteriors and Interiors
Commanding & Charismatic Exteriors –
Horizon LED positioning lamp and DRLs
Quadbeam LED Headlamps
LED Turn signal with Sequential Function
Connected LED
Tail Lamps
Puddle Lamp with Welcome Function & Auto fold outside mirror
Black Chrome parametric radiator Grille
Rugged Skid Plates
R17 (D= 436.6mm) Diamond-cut Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler with LED HMSL
Shark-fin Antenna
Integrated Roof-rails
Dual-tone exterior
Radiant and Upmarket Interiors
All-new Horizontal Dashboard
Seamlessly Integrated curvilinear Infotainment & Cluster
Metal Door Scuff Plate
Soothing Amber Ambient Light
Leather Wrapped TSG Knob & D-Cut Steering Wheel
Leather* Seats & Door Armrest Covering (*leatherette)
Rear Seat Headrest Cushion
2-step rear Reclining seat and Armrest with Cup holder
Rear Window Sunshade
60:40 Split rear seat
Magnetic Pad
Hyundai Creta – Exciting and Advanced Technology
26.03 cm (10.25”) Digital Cluster
26.03 cm (10.25”) HD Infotainment (Ambient Sounds of Nature. Multi-language UI Support, JioSaavn, Bluelink embedded voice commands)
BOSE Premium Sound System (8 speakers)
8-way Power Driver Seat
Smartphone Wireless Charger
Front row Ventilated Seats
Dual-zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC)
Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof
