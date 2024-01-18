New Creta’s Strengthened Exoskeleton – High NCAP Rating Possible

With use of advanced, high strength steel and reinforced segments, new Creta provides a more robust protective shell for all occupants

To make journeys safer, OEMs are making continuous improvements in the safety kit. A recent example is the new Creta that gets improved safety features including ADAS. Hyundai has also showcased the new Creta’s strengthened exoskeleton that ensures a high level of crashworthiness.

New Hyundai Creta exoskeleton details

Building a protective shell for car occupants requires a multi-pronged approach. It involves the use of advanced and high strength steel that can withstand the massive kinetic energy produced during a crash. The car’s body structure also needs to be reinforced across specific areas to protect car users.

In case of Creta, key areas such as the crash members, floor, side sill and crash pad have been reinforced to improve structural rigidity and energy absorption. Modern cars like Creta also have crumple zones that can absorb the impact of a crash. This limits the amount of energy being transferred to the passenger compartment. Crash absorbing materials are also used for effective absorption and dissipation of energy in a crash.

While the new Creta exoskeleton looks solid as a rock, its effectiveness can only be ascertained via crash tests. The 2022 model with 2 airbags tested by Global NCAP had received 3-star adult safety rating and 3-star child safety rating. Clearly, there’s scope for improvement, as compact SUVs like Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. Other compact SUVs like Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross are yet to be tested by Global NCAP.

Possibilities for Bharat NCAP crash tests

Creta’s sibling Kia Seltos also needs to improve its crash test ratings. Seltos with 2-airbags was tested in 2020, wherein the SUV had scored 3-star adult safety rating and 2-star child safety rating. It is possible that both new Creta and new Seltos could undergo Bharat NCAP crash tests. With their expanded safety kit including ADAS, it is possible that Creta and Seltos could score higher marks in the crash tests.

Standard safety features available across all variants of new Hyundai Creta include 6-airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, headlamps escort function, rear parking sensors, rear disc brakes, seat belt pretensioner, height adjustable front seat belts, 3-point seat belts, seatbelt reminder, ISOFIX, emergency stop signal, immobilizer, burglar alarm and central locking.

ADAS kit is available with SX Tech and SX(O) trims of new Creta. Some of the key ADAS features include forward collision warning and avoidance assist, blind spot collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, smart cruise control with stop and go, lane following assist, high beam assist, leading vehicle departure alert, surround view monitor and blind-spot view monitor.