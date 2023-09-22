2024 Hyundai Creta Exteriors, New Interiors Spied – 360 Camera, ADAS

Equipment list for new 2024 Creta facelift will be largely the same as recently launched Seltos facelift

With its powerful performance and extensive equipment list, Hyundai Creta has been dominating the compact SUV segment. However, with rivals getting new features such as ADAS, it is time for Creta to get an upgrade.

Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift exteriors, interiors revealed

Hyundai will be introducing the new 2024 Creta facelift early next year. The updated version will have a refreshed look and feel and pack in multiple new features. Ahead of its launch, some of the key features of 2024 Creta facelift has been spied in detailed, thanks to The Car Show channel. Much of the equipment list will be largely the same as that of new Seltos facelift.

Adding exceptional features to Creta facelift is unlikely, as that will give the SUV an unfair advantage over its sibling Seltos. Talking about the latter, Seltos now has better things to offer than Creta. For example, it has 360 camera and a comprehensive range of ADAS features. Create facelift will also be getting these updates.

Creta facelift will have a refreshed front fascia, with changes to the headlamps and LED DRLs. The SUV will be getting sequential turn indicators and new tail lamps. A new set of alloy wheels are also likely. Front parking sensors are almost confirmed, as Seltos facelift has received this update. Features like panoramic sunroof are already available with the existing model.

Changes on the inside will be largely focused on the front section. Creta facelift will have a refreshed dashboard, with changes to the design of AC vents as well. One of the most important upgrades will be a panoramic display comprising a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument console. Both of these can be controlled independently. Seltos facelift has already received this update.

ADAS kit for Creta facelift will be largely the same as that of Seltos facelift. The latter has a total of 17 autonomous ADAS level-2 features. It includes blind spot collision warning, blind spot collision avoidance assist, forward collision warning and avoidance assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist and lane following assist, smart cruise control, leading vehicle departure alert, driver attention warning, high beam assist, rear cross traffic collision warning, rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist and safe exit warning.

Creta 2024 facelift engine options

Just like new Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta facelift will be getting the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. It churns out 160 PS of max power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6iMT and 7DCT. The other two engine options will be the same as the current model.

The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine makes 115 PS and 143.8 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and intelligent variable transmission (IVT). The 1.5-litre diesel makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. Launch is expected to take place by March 2024. Prices will be in a similar range as to the new Seltos.