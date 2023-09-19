New Kia Seltos Records 50k Bookings – Total Sales Cross 5.47 Lakh

Kia Seltos Hits a Milestone with 50,000 Bookings in Just 2 Months

In a remarkable feat, Kia India has proudly announced that their latest offering, the Kia Seltos, has exceeded a staggering 50,000 bookings in just two months since its launch. This achievement not only solidifies the Seltos as a force to be reckoned with in the highly competitive compact SUV segment but also cements Kia’s reputation as one of the fastest OEMs to reach this milestone. With an exceptional blend of premium appeal, advanced technology, and diesel variants, the Seltos has captured the hearts of Indian car enthusiasts and continues to surge in popularity.

New Seltos – Premium Appeal and Strong Demand

2023 Kia Seltos has quickly become a sought-after choice among Indian customers, with a whopping 806 new bookings received every day. What sets the Seltos apart is its premium appeal, with an astonishing 77% of total bookings allocated to its top trim variants, starting from the HTX model and onwards. This preference for higher-end variants showcases the desire for a more luxurious and feature-packed driving experience.

Another striking trend in the Seltos bookings is the strong preference for cutting-edge technology. Over 47% of all bookings were made for variants equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), demonstrating the increasing importance of safety and advanced tech features for today’s buyers. This emphasis on technological innovation highlights Kia’s commitment to delivering a modern and secure driving experience.

Interestingly, despite the shift towards greener alternatives, the Kia Seltos continues to resonate with consumers who prefer diesel variants. A significant 40% of consumers opted for diesel models, showcasing the Seltos’ versatility in catering to different fuel preferences.

Seltos – Record-Breaking Deliveries

The success of the Kia Seltos extends beyond bookings, as the vehicle has achieved a remarkable milestone by completing 400,000 domestic deliveries till date in India. This achievement underscores the model’s exceptional quality and its unwavering appeal to Indian consumers. Since its inception, the Seltos has seen a total of 5,47,000 sales, including domestic sales and exports to nearly 100 markets worldwide, making it a global success story for Kia.

Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer at Kia India, commented on the Seltos’ success, saying, “Seltos has become one of the most trusted and comfortable driving experiences for new-age customers. The design and technology flaunt factor combined with the car’s value proposition is hard to achieve and is a big reason behind its mega success. In response to the overwhelming demand, we have also optimized our production to keep the waiting period at a minimum so that our customers don’t have to wait to get their hands on their favorite SUV.”

A Flagbearer for Kia India

New Seltos, launched on July 21, 2023, brought forth a refreshed design, sportier performance, muscular exterior, futuristic cabin, and advanced technology, offering a remarkable total of 32 features, including 15 robust safety features standard across the range and 17 ADAS Level 2 autonomous features.

Moreover, the Seltos boasts a Dual Screen Panoramic Display, Dual Zone Fully Automatic Air Conditioner, and Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof, enhancing its appeal to tech-savvy and discerning consumers. The booking frenzy for the new Seltos began on July 14, 2023, and with the model’s impressive reception in the Indian market, Kia seems poised to continue its upward trajectory in the highly competitive automotive landscape.