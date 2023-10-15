2024 Jeep Compass Spotted Testing – 1.3 GSE T4 Turbo Petrol Likely

The new 1.3L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine on 2024 Jeep Compass could deliver up to 150 bhp of power and 270 Nm of torque

Jeep Compass has been a trendy SUV in India at launch. But prospects soon turned for Jeep in India, which can be blamed on a combination of factors, working against Jeep’s favour. The company is on the verge of turning the tides around with Jeep Compass Trailhawk, which could very well be testing a new petrol engine.

2024 Jeep Compass Spotted Testing

Recent test mule spy shots spotted in India show a brand new fascia that is slightly different from what Jeep is currently selling or sold in the past. Including Trailhawk trim that brought a slightly more rugged flavour. New spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Aaradhya Dixit.

Fascia is slightly different even though it is completely recognisable as a Jeep from a mile away. Jeep’s signature slatted grille, headlights and overall design are identical to outgoing model. But the bumper is all new and has fog lights way below what current model has. Slight revisions in profile and rear section are likely too.

We believe Jeep is diversifying its powertrains to boost sales and recent Black Shark Edition with 4X2 automatic combo is a stark example of that. A new petrol engine for Compass and coupling it with a minor facelift should spruce up the looks and bring along freshness and newness. As of now, Jeep only has one diesel engine in its Indian portfolio (not counting imports).

However, sheer relevance of a petrol engine in the new India is not to be taken lightly. Owing to uncertainties about diesel powertrains in the future and lower life span of diesel engines in regions like Delhi NCR, a petrol powertrain makes a lot of sense for Jeep India. The new management structure at Jeep is likely to have figured this out.

The new engine will probably be a small-capacity turbo petrol engine. We would wager that it will be a slightly modified version of a global engine. So, Renegade’s 1.3L turbo petrol could fit the bill perfectly. Less probable is Renegade’s 4Xe PHEV setup.

Same engine with Meridian too?

The 1.3L GSE Turbo G4 turbo petrol engine is a 4-cylinder unit that is capable of kicking out 150 bhp of peak power and 270 Nm of peak torque. This engine might come equipped with a sole DDCT transmission that allows for a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in under 10 seconds and around 200 kmph top speed.

Considering Meridian is not generating as much sales as the company would have liked, it could benefit from this new engine too. A petrol engine option allows Jeep to achieve a much lower price point and boost sales. Homolaogating a new engine in India takes a lot of time.

Since Jeep seems to have already commenced testing, we would wager a launch timeframe sometime next year. Probably by the end of 2024. Size-wise rivals include the slew of compact SUVs like Creta. Because of its premium pricing, it competes with the likes of Tata Harrier and Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector and others.