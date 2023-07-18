Jeep Meridian says Farewell to Limited Trim? – Sales Plunge In June 2023

Limited Trim’s Exit – Jeep Meridian’s Quest for Stable Sales – Variants now start from Rs. 32.95 lakh (ex-sh)

After a long time of offering a sole vehicle, Jeep India introduced Meridian. This is a 3-row version of Compass and boasted a good initial response. It falls into the same category as Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. Toyota Fortuner notoriously dominates this segment. Recently, Jeep India has shuffled Meridian’s variant lineup.

The company’s official website now lacks Limited trim altogether. Limited trim was on offer with both manual and automatic gearbox options. Both the variants are now AWOL. Other trims including the recent X and Upland trims remain as is. Let’s take a look.

Jeep Meridian’s Trim Transition: Less is More in the SUV World

Limited trim offered, well, limited features as opposed to more expensive trims. Now, Jeep must be intending to offer mostly similar experiences across the trim levels to its customers. Last recorded prices for Jeep Meridian Limited trim was Rs. 30.1 lakh for manual variant and Rs. 32 lakh for automatic variant (both prices ex-sh).

Now, most affordable Jeep Meridian variants start with Limited (O) trim level. Limited (O) manual variant costs Rs. 32.95 lakh and automatic variant cost Rs. 34.85 (both prices ex-sh). With these recent developments, Jeep Meridian Limited (O) MT is the only variant with a manual transmission.

Also, Jeep Meridian’s low-range gear is embedded within its 9-speed gearbox. So, there is no combination of manual and 4X4 variants at all. So, Limited (O) trim has a 4X4 variant which gets an automatic gearbox and costs Rs. 37.5 lakh (ex-sh).

eep Meridian’s Sales Plunge: A Rollercoaster Ride in the SUV Arena

Ever since Jeep launched Meridian in India, it rivals the likes of segment leader Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. For context, Toyota sold 3,086 units of Fortuner with 6.89% MoM growth and MG sold 263 units of Gloster with 21.20% MoM growth. Jeep Meridian outsold MG Gloster in June 2023. But is nowhere near Fortuner’s sales.

Jeep sold 282 units of Meridian in June 2023 while selling 418 units in May 2023. As of now, Jeep Meridian’s highest monthly sales happened in June 2022 at launch with 1,017 units. After that, sales peaked at 507 units in September 2022, 440 units in July 2022 and 418 units in May 2023.

Collectively, Jeep has manufactured 5,187 units of Meridian SUV in India ever since its launch. This accounts for 399 units per month average and trails behind the segment leader, Toyota Fortuner. Maybe a revised pricing strategy could fix sales deficit as Jeep Meridian is by far the best looker in its segment.