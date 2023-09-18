Jeep Compass 4X2 Automatic Launched – Starts From Rs. 23.99 Lakh

Until recently, Jeep Compass diesel automatic variants were exclusively offered with 4X4 capability

Jeep India has developed a new powertrain combo for 2024 Compass. One that brings 4X2 simplicity with automatic transmission variants. Jeep Compass 4X2 automatic powertrain combo starts from Rs. 23.99 lakh (ex-sh). With this variant rejig, Jeep claims automatic lineup is made 20% more affordable, translating up to Rs. 6 lakh (ex-sh) savings.

Jeep Compass 4X2 Automatic Launched

Adhering to evolving market demands, Jeep is introducing a new powertrain combo that brings convenience of an automatic transmission at a much lower price point. Jeep India has achieved it by shedding the 4X4 off-road hardware that was standard fitment with 9-speed automatic transmission variants.

There are six colour options with 2024 Jeep Compass – Pearl White, Diamond Black, Techno Metallic Green, Exotica Red, Grigio Magnesio Grey, Minimal Grey and Galaxy Blue. 2024 Jeep Compass bookings have commenced at authorised dealerships and official website. Prices start from Rs. 20.49 lakh and automatic range starts from Rs. 23.99 lakh (both prices ex-sh).

Shedding 4X4 hardware has not only achieved a lower price point for Jeep Compass automatic variants but also weight benefits. Jeep claims enhanced drivability and improved acceleration, quoting a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 9.8 seconds. Compass is now on sale in 5 trim levels – Sport, Longitude, Limited, Black Shark and Model S.

With the introduction of this new powertrain combo, Jeep Compass now packs 4X2 6-speed MT, 4X2 9-speed AT and 4X4 9-speed AT variants. All mated to a sole 2.0L MultiJet turbo diesel engine with 170 bhp and 350 Nm. The new Black Shark trim packs this powertrain combo that boasts multiple styling elements.

These include black Jeep logo, Black Shark badging on front fenders, glossy black 18-inch alloy wheels from Jeep Meridian, gloss black lower fascia, body colour roof and claddings, and more. On the inside, Jeep Compass Black Shark sports an all-black interior with contrasting unique Ignite Red highlights. Black leatherette seat upholstery is standard too.

New Black Shark trim brings a decent features list

Black Shark trim brings up to 60 standard safety features. These include ABS, EBD, ESC, brake assist, hill start assist, rear seatbelt reminder alert, rain brake assist and more. Jeep has reworked the suspension system with the new automatic 4X2 spec variants, to ensure optimum comfort and driving dynamics.

Jeep Compass Black Shark is based on Limited trim. Features and creature comforts include full LED reflector headlights, LED fog lights, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch TFT touchscreen infotainment screen running Uconnect 5 UI, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster and more. LED projector headlights and a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster are available only with Model S.

Words from the manufacturer

Announcing the new Jeep Compass range, Aditya Jairaj, Head of Jeep India Operations and Deputy Managing Director, Stellantis India, stated, “The Jeep brand has curated and led the CSUV segment in India since 2017 with industry best features on the Compass.

The all-new Compass with 4X2 9AT caters to the aspiration of customers who always wanted a Jeep vehicle, treating them with several best-in-class offerings packed at a much more accessible price point. With the new variant range, we will quadruple our operating segment and offer a formidable choice of SUV for the discerning Indian customers.”