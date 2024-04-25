2024 Jeep Wrangler Launched, Starting Rs 67.65 Lakh – More Safety, Off-road Kit

Rivals for 2024 Jeep Wrangler launched, are scarce – However, it takes on other legacy off-roaders like Land Cruiser, Defender, Bronco and G-Class

The most iconic and recognisable SUV in the world, Jeep Wrangler, has had a thorough update for MY2024. The updated model is launched in India and brings with it a host of new feature additions in the safety department. Jeep is keeping all the off-road credentials intact that pays tribute to the iconic Jeep heritage.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Launched

Jeep is launching 2024 Wrangler in two trim levels like before – Unlimited and Rubicon. Price for 2024 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited starts from Rs. 67.65 lakh (ex-sh) and goes till Rs. 71.65 lakh for Rubicon trim level. Bookings for 2024 Wrangler are open and the company has already garnered 100 bookings yet. Deliveries will commence mid-May 2024.

Wrangler is an amalgamation of impeccable off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrain, superior on- and off-road dynamics and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features. These qualities have been further enhanced in India with the addition of more safety and off-road elements in MY24 Wrangler.

Where design is concerned, 2024 Jeep Wrangler launched, promises to be an extension of Jeep’s iconic heritage. Top-spec Rubicon gets black textured 7-slat grills, neutral grey metallic bezels and body-coloured surrounds. The five exterior paint schemes look stunning too. Gorilla glass windshield, 5 alloy wheel designs, stealth antenna and open-air freedom options are notable exterior highlights.

On the inside, soft-touch plastics with contrast stitching, acoustic front glass, thicker carpet, extensive sound-deadening measures, active noise cancelling cabin, an all new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen running Uconnect 5 system, connected services, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, fast-charging Type-C ports, 12-way adjustable seats, TomTom navigation are some of the highlight elements.

Specs & powertrains

Jeep has overhauled Wrangler in safety department. Now, 2024 Wrangler boasts 85 safety features. Level-2 ADAS suite is new and is standard across trims. Rubicon variant features off-road camera with front and rear views on top of rear parking camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Rugged ladder-frame chassis, sophisticated 5-link rear suspension, four sturdy skid plates, full-float 44 HD Dana rear solid axle, Rock-Trac part-time transfer case with 4:1 LOW ratio, Tru-Lok front and rear axle locks, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with BFGoodrich M/T tyres signify Jeep’s no-nonsense approach to off-roading and adventures.

Powertrain-wise, we get the GME 2.0L 4-cyl Turbo Petrol engine that is capable of generating 270 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of peak torque. Jeep is offering a sole 8-speed torque converter autobox along with a twin-scroll low inertia turbo for better response and engine stop/start system for better fuel efficiency.

Statement from Jeep India

“We are extremely excited to bring to India the all-new 2024 Jeep Wrangler for the connoisseurs of the Jeep Life. The Jeep Wrangler’s enduring success is a testament to its unmatched capability and timeless design. The 2024 avatar has witnessed a world of change to adopt several creature comforts to its already credible build to make it even more appealing to the lifestyle segment.

Its legendary status has not only shaped but also defined the off-roading culture, inspiring generations of adventurers to push boundaries and explore the great outdoors,” said Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India.

