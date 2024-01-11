2024 Kia Sonet Review – In the Driver’s Seat

Kia is all set to launch the new Sonet facelift in India – Ahead of that, we test drive the car and here is what we think

The upcoming 2024 Kia Sonet facelift promises an exciting blend of evolutionary design updates and technological enhancements, maintaining the brand’s distinctive and wild appeal. Bookings for the new Sonet are set to commence on December 20th, adding to the anticipation among eager customers. The existing trim levels, including HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ under Tech Line, GTX+ under GT Line, and X Line, continue to cater to diverse preferences.

2024 Kia Sonet Review – Exteriors

Although not a generational leap, the facelift brings a fresh perspective to the first-generation model. The exterior receives a makeover with eight monotone colour options, including striking choices like Pewter Olive, Intense Red, and Imperial Blue, alongside dual-tone variants featuring an Aurora Black Pearl roof.

A notable highlight of the facelift is the redesigned front fascia, showcasing a larger and more animalistic LED DRL signature. The three-chamber LED headlights maintain a semblance of familiarity, while a new grille and front bumpers contribute to an overall refreshed look. The switch from halogen projector fog lights to sleek horizontal LED units adds a touch of modernity to the front end.

The rear of the Sonet undergoes significant revisions, featuring LED tail lights with a connecting bar in the middle, enhancing the overall aesthetics. The rear bumper is sharper, contributing to a more dynamic appearance. In terms of profile, minimal changes are observed, with the introduction of new alloy wheel designs, offering two 16-inch options tailored to different trim levels.

2024 Kia Sonet Review – Interiors – Stylish Sage Green, Soft-Hard Plastics, Spatial Savvy

Kia Sonet’s cabin retains a contemporary allure without undergoing major structural alterations. A testament to the enduring appeal of its meticulously crafted design from inception. Kia has revamped the second-row seats. Emphasising enhanced thigh support and increased overall legroom. The 40:60 split configuration of the second-row seats augment practicality within the cabin.

Despite these improvements, occupants in the rear seats may yearn for additional legroom. An aspect where the Sonet falls short. Nevertheless, this deficiency is offset by the model’s claim to the largest boot space in its segment. In essence, the Sonet strategically balances 2nd row spatial constraints with its impressive storage capacity.

New Kia Sonet has hinglish voice commands ? Sunroof khol do ? pic.twitter.com/JL1yRWi7k2 — RushLane (@rushlane) January 9, 2024

Kia strategically employs a well-balanced mix of soft-touch and hard-touch plastics in the Sonet’s interior. Touch and feel of most components create a premium cabin ambiance. Contributing to an immersive and comfy seating experience. Considering the potential on-road cost of approximately ~18L for the top trims, some customers may lean towards a desire for a more generous use of softer materials throughout.

Kia has introduced a new Black interior theme with Sage Green inserts, exclusive to the X-Line Trim. This brings a fresh new touch to the cabin. The Sage Green inserts are a rarity in the mass-market segment. And introduce a distinct and invigorating visual dimension to the overall interior aesthetic.

Driving Smarts, Quirks, Tech Wonderland – 2024 Kia Sonet Review

Kia’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology is vividly exemplified in the 2024 Sonet. There’s an impressive array of tech features that seamlessly integrate to enhance the driving experience. A standout feature is the ADAS Level 1 system. It boasts 10 autonomous functionalities such as Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, etc.

This innovative system relies on inputs from a front windshield-mounted ADAS camera. And four additional cameras strategically positioned around the car’s body. Beyond its safety applications, these additional cameras contribute to a comprehensive 360° view. While ingeniously providing video feeds of side blind spots when turn signals are activated. The integration of these technologies underscores Kia’s commitment to not just innovation. But also practical utility in enhancing overall driving dynamics.

The 2024 Sonet sees an influx of practical and functional enhancements, featuring a 4-way power-adjustable driver seat, convenient one-touch auto windows, and a spacious 10.25” all-digital instrument cluster. Noteworthy additions include a cooled wireless mobile charging station, catering to modern connectivity needs. Kia’s tech-forward approach extends to over 70 connected car features, offering innovations such as Find my Car with Surround View Monitoring for a comprehensive 360° view remotely. With offerings like Amazon Alexa Home to Car integration and 60 Hinglish Voice command features, Kia seamlessly combines utility with advanced connectivity. The latter though is still fine-tuning its grasp on diverse Indian accents.

Kia Sonet Powertrains: Diesels Dance Back, Petrols Jive Forward

In the context of the 2024 model being a facelift, Kia maintains continuity in the powertrain options for the Sonet with no major alterations. An important revision is the reintroduction of the Diesel-Manual transmission combination, a feature reinstated after being discontinued in the pre-facelift model. Kia takes a holistic approach by reworking both petrol and diesel engines to minimise acceleration noise, contributing to an overall reduction in NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels, enhancing the driving experience.

The 2024 Sonet caters to diverse preferences, offering an extensive range of powertrain options in the segment. For gasoline enthusiasts, choices include a 1.2L NA engine with a 5-speed MT and a 1L Turbo GDI motor, providing flexibility with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. Notably, the Sonet stands out as one of the few models presenting a diesel engine option, featuring transmission choices such as a 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed AT, and the conventional 6-speed MT. This guarantees a broad spectrum of options to suit individual driving preferences.

Having hands-on experience with the Diesel AT and Turbo Petrol DCT models, we find the diesel AT to be a refined and responsive powertrain combination. The engine delivers ample power, invoking a sense of joy with its classic diesel torque surge. The automatic transmission is finely tuned, seamlessly blending with the engine’s performance without asserting itself, courtesy of smooth gear shifts. Our brief drive with the 1L Turbo GDI 7-speed DCT variant revealed a lively and well-suited powertrain, contributing to an enjoyable driving experience. Both variants showcase Kia’s commitment to delivering a harmonious fusion of power and precision in the Sonet’s diverse lineup.

Driving Dynamics & NVH – Fine-Tuning the Sonet Symphony

The 2024 Sonet maintains its structural integrity without undergoing significant changes, ensuring the preservation of its driving characteristics in the sub-4m SUV segment. The vehicle delivers a well-balanced ride, adept at maintaining agility when needed. Suspension system is finely tuned, adept at handling undulations and rough road patches, effectively isolating uneven surfaces from the cabin. While NVH levels are reasonably contained, there exists an opportunity for improvement. This by incorporating additional dampening materials, especially under the bonnet where provisions for such enhancements exist.

2024 Kia Sonet Review Observation: A modest investment in this aspect could further elevate the overall refinement and driving experience of the Sonet.