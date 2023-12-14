2024 Kia Sonet Brochure Reveals All Details – New Features, Safety Upgrade

With significant upgrades in equipment list, Kia Sonet facelift is expected to register higher sales in the coming months

Kia is readying the new Sonet facelift, scheduled to make its global debut today, 14th December. Ahead of that, the brochure has been leaked online by Automobile Tamilan. New details emerge, highlighting Sonet’s new styling and capabilities.

Kia Sonet facelift – What’s new

Safety gets a major boost with a 360° camera and blind view monitor in the cluster. Also, ADAS Level 1 with 10 autonomous functions has been added. Sonet facelift is the second sub-4m SUV to get ADAS.

Earlier this year in September, ADAS was introduced with Hyundai Venue. Nexon facelift was also expected to get ADAS. But that hasn’t been the case. It is possible that upcoming Mahindra XUV300 could get ADAS.

Onboard Kia Sonet facelift, ADAS kit includes forward collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane following assist, lane departure warning, high beam assist, driver attention warning and leading vehicle departure alert.

Standard safety kit includes front, side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control, rear view camera with guideline and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Equipment list includes 4-way power adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch LCD instrument console, Bose Premium sound system with 7 speakers, Smart pure air purifier, electric sunroof and Alexa voice commands. Three distinct interior colour and seat patterns are available with the Tech Line and one each for GT Line and X Line.

Sonet facelift exteriors have been refreshed, with changes to the headlamps, DRLs and bumper. Side profile is largely the same, with the exception of the new alloy wheel design. At rear, Kia Sonet facelift gets updated tail lamps, a full-width LED lighting element and refreshed bumper.

A new Pewter Olive colour option has been introduced. In total, Sonet facelift has 8 monotone and 2 dual-tone colour options. The updates ensure a strong visual appeal and sportier street presence.

Sonet facelift specs, performance

Trims remain unchanged with Sonet facelift – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X-Line. Engine options are the same as earlier. The 1.2-litre NA petrol motor generates 82 bhp of max power and 115 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine delivers 118 bhp and 172 Nm. Transmission choices include 6iMT and 7DCT.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm. While the earlier transmission choices of 6iMT and 6AT have been retained, Sonet facelift sees the return of the 6-speed manual gearbox. This gearbox is expected to be available with Seltos and Carens as well.

Sonet facelift has traction modes of Sand, Mud and Wet. Drive modes include Normal, Eco and Sports. These features are available only with automatic variants. Users choosing automatic variants also get paddle shifters. Launch of new Sonet will take place next month, which is when the official prices will be announced.

