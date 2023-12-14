2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Debuts – New Segment First Features

Exterior design saw major revision with 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift, while adding two new segment-first features and offering diesel manual combo

The sub 4m SUV segment has witnessed the revision of a major player. We’re talking about 2024 Kia Sonet facelift that debuted today in Delhi. This new facelift boasts an exterior design overhaul along with a few feature additions on the inside. Kia has kept the pricing hush-hush, to be revealed at launch next month.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Debuts

This update to Kia Sonet is not a generational leap, but a mere facelift of 1st gen model. Design is evolutionary, in-keeping with Kia’s wild appeal. There are 8 monotone colours – Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blew and Clear White. Bookings will commence from 20th December onwards.

There are 2 dual-tone shades too, offered with Aurora Black Pearl roof – Intense Red and Glacier Pearl. Pewter Olive is a new colour option with Sonet, first offered with Seltos facelift. The existing trim levels are retained – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ under Tech Line, GTX+ under GT Line and X Line.

Where exterior design revisions are concerned, we can see an all-new fascia. LED DRL signature is larger than before and more animalistic. Three-chamber LED headlight seems similar to pre-facelift model. Grill is new along with front bumpers. Halogen projector fog lights have been replaced with sleek horizontal LED units.

Rear tail lights see a major revision. In pre-facelift model, LED tail lights lacked a connecting bar in the middle. Facelift model does, lifting the overall aesthetics of new Sonet. Rear bumper now looks much shaper than before as well. In profile, there are least number of changes. Alloy wheels are new with two 16-inch designs for different trim levels.

Only with X Line, alloy wheel is retained from pre-facelift model. On the inside, there are no design differences. The only difference we can visually spot is the new fully digital instrument cluster that is shared with new Seltos facelift too. Other than that, driver’s seat now gets 4-way electrical adjustment – first in sub 4m SUV space in India.

Powertrains and specs

Speaking of segment-first features, Kia Sonet gets traction modes on top of engine drive modes. These traction modes alter the traction control system via their respective algorithms to help the Sonet wiggle its way out of sticky situations. These modes are Sand, Wet and Mud. Nothing major or hardcore off-road stuff, though.

During my long-term testing of pre-facelift Sonet, I attempted a hill climb and it struggled with traction immediately. Maybe the new 2024 Kia Sonet facelift with traction modes could help in situations like that. Addition of front camera for a 360-degree view and Level 1 ADAS active safety system suite are notable. This suite has 10 ADAS features, in line with its Hyundai counterpart, Venue.

Other features of new 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift are auto climate control, rear AV vents, rear sunshades, built-in air purifier, 8-inch or 10.2-inch infotainment screens with wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto respectively, steering mounted controls, single-pane sunroof, keyless entry, push-button start, cooled glove box, cruise control, 6 airbags, multiple electronic safety nets, paddle shifters with AT variants, front armrest, premium Bose speakers with a subwoofer and an impressive range of Kia Connect Telematics suite.

Powertrains are the same as before – G1.2L 4-cyl NA petrol (82 bhp, 115 Nm, 5MT), a 1.0L 3-cyl GDI turbo petrol (118 bhp, 172 Nm, 6iMT, 7DCT) and a 1.5L 4-cyl turbo diesel (114 bhp, 250 Nm, 6MT, 6iMT, 6TC). Notable addition in powertrain department is Diesel manual variants. We wish G1.2 4-cylinder NA petrol was offered with top-spec variants owing to its butter smooth engine when compared to 1.0 GDI.