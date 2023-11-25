KTM Sales October 2023 Breakup – Duke, RC, ADV, 125, 200, 250, 390

KTM sales both in domestic and export markets showed off a significant month-on-month growth over sales achieved in September 2023

The Austrian brand, KTM, is doing well in terms of sales both in domestic markets and globally. Total sales have posted both a YoY and MoM growth. Even as sales dipped YoY in domestic markets, sales figures were high on a MoM basis. It was the KTM 200cc range that was more in demand in Indian markets while the export list was headed by the KTM 390 range.

KTM Sales October 2023 – Domestic

The company has been active at the recently concluded 2023 EICMA Show where it showed off the new KTM 990 Duke. The company’s current lineup in India includes Duke Series (125, 200, 250, and 390), RC Series (125, 200, and 390) and Adventure Series (Adventure 250 and 390), all of which are produced at the Bajaj Auto Plant.

KTM India domestic sales in October 2023 stood at 7,241 units, down 13.10 percent YoY from 8,333 units sold in October 2022. Every model on the list has posted a YoY de-growth except for the KTM 390. MoM sales increased 54.39 percent from 4,690 units sold in September 2023.

Commanding over 46 percent share in the company lineup was the KTM 200 (Duke and RC) with 3,391 units sold last month, down 15.25 percent over 4,002 units sold in October 2022. It was, however, a MoM growth from 3,112 units sold in September 2023 when share percentage had stood at 66.35%. Last month, the KTM 200 was also on the list of 150cc-200cc motorcycle sales at No.10.

Sales of KTM 250 range also dipped 5.99 percent to 2,056 units, down from 2,187 units sold in October 2022. This was a 131 unit volume decline with the 250 range commanding a 28.39 percent share. MoM sales improved by 693.82 percent from 259 units sold in September 2023.

KTM India has been seeing good demand for its 390 series, sales of which improved by 25.76 percent YoY and 40.86 percent MoM to 1,572 units. There had been 1,250 units and 1,116 units sold in October 2022 and September 2023 respectively. While sales of its 125 series, dipped 75.17 percent YoY to 222 units in October 2023 from 894 units sold in October 2022, MoM sales improved by 9.36 percent over 203 units sold in September 2023.

KTM Exports October 2023

Positive growth was seen across global markets with 5,000 units exported last month. This was an 88.32 percent YoY growth from 2,655 units shipped in October 2022 relating to a 2,345 unit volume growth. MoM exports also saw a 134.85 percent improvement from 2,129 units sold in September 2023.

It was the KTM 390 that attracted more attention globally with 2,795 units sold last month to command a 55.90 percent share on this list. It was also a 113.69 percent YoY and 142.83 percent MoM growth over 1,308 units and 1,151 units sold in October 2022 and September 2023 respectively. KTM 250 exports also saw outstanding results with 983 units exported last month, a 333.04 percent hike over 227 units exported in October 2022. MoM exports grew by 24475 percent from just 4 units exported in September 2023.

The KTM export list also had the 125 range of which 672 units were exported last month while of the 200 series, the company shipped 550 units. The 200 range has seen both a YoY and MoM decline.

KTM Cumulative Sales (Domestic + Exports)

Cumulative sales grew both on YoY and MoM basis with 12,241 units sold last month. This was an 11.40 percent YoY growth from 10,988 units sold in October 2022 relating to a 1,253 unit growth. MoM sales also improved by 79.51 percent from 6,819 units sold in September 2023 with a 5,422 unit growth.

KTM 390 series saw a 70.72 percent YoY growth from 2,558 units sold in October 2022 to 4,367 units in the past month while it was also a 92.63 percent MoM improvement in sales from 2,267 units sold in September 2023.

Sales of the KTM 200 dipped 21.77 percent YoY and 3.55 percent MoM to 3,941 units while that of the 250 range saw a 25.89 percent YoY and 1055.51 percent MoM growth to 3,039 units. There were also 894 units of the KTM 125 range sold last month relating to an 8.59 percent YoY de-growth from 978 units sold in October 2022. However, MoM sales improved by 340.39 percent6 from 203 units sold in September 2023.