2024 KTM RC 390 Gets New Colours – Full Details

As opposed to 390 Duke, 2024 KTM RC 390 only gets two new exciting colours while remaining the same mechanically

KTM India has been porting its 390 lineup to the new 399cc engine. First of the bunch was 390 Duke, which was launched in India and you can rear our first-ride review here. However, RC 390 and 390 Adventure are yet to make the transition to this new engine. Before that, KTM might introduce new colour options to keep the product fresh.

2024 KTM RC 390 Revealed

Globally, KTM has unveiled two new colours for RC 390 and these are highly likely to be offered on India-spec models too. KTM has not added any design changes to the 2024 RC 390, except for new colours. It still boasts the same race-inspired package. The new colours are exciting.

One includes a base Blue shade with hints of orange and white on it along with large RC stickering in white colour. While second colourway has the front half of RC 390 covered in bright orange, while other half gets black body panels accentuated by orange coloured subframe. This colourway gets a large RC stickering on fairing in faded black effect.

Just like the current model, 2024 KTM RC 390 is positioned on a split-steel trellis frame as was seen with current 390 Adventure and previous generation KTM 390 Duke. It gets LED head and tail lamps along with integrated LED blinkers, handlebars with 2 step height adjustment feature and a 13.7-liter fuel tank.

Its Grand Prix inspired styling is in the form of race-inspired likes across its bodywork, while its design now protects the rider from wind and weather and allows for better heat management with its outer and inner panels directing airflow away from the rider.

Same ol’ 373.27cc engine

2024 KTM RC 390 is powered by the same 373.27cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve petrol engine. Peak power is at 42 hp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque is at 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine gets mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. The new 399cc engine ekes out more performance.

Electronics package includes Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), Lean Angle Sensitive ABS, Dual-Channel ABS with SUPERMOTO mode and power-assisted anti-hopping slipper clutch. It also gets Quickshifter+ as part of its standard kit. Onboard features also include a TFT multi-function display unit as is also seen on the KTM 390 Adv with MTM MY RIDE along with Bluetooth connectivity mated to the user’s smartphone.

Braking system consists of a 320mm disc in the front and a 230mm disc at the rear, which are mounted on the wheel spokes as against its wheel hubs. Suspension is via WP Apex USD fork in the front and WP Apex adjustable mono-shock at the rear. Where competition is concerned, the 2024 RC 390 will take on the TVS Apache RR 310 and the upcoming Triumph Thruxton.