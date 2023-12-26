2024 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Interiors Spied – New Details Out

With refreshed exteriors and new features such as panoramic sunroof, XUV300 facelift can witness strong demand after launch

Most Mahindra SUVs such as XUV700, Scorpio N and Thar dominate in their respective segments. XUV300 does not enjoy the same level of popularity, even though it continues to deliver consistent sales numbers every month. Mahindra will be eying better outcomes with the facelift version of XUV300, which is planned for launch in the first half of 2024.

Mahindra XUV300 facelift – what’s new

Test mules of XUV300 facelift were recently spotted near Mahindra’s Nashik plant. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Ganesh Pagar for sharing the exclusive spy shots. Talking about the exteriors first, XUV300 facelift has refreshed front fascia and rear section.

The design language used is similar to that of Mahindra’s upcoming BE range of electric SUVs. Some of the key highlights include the distinctive C-shaped LED DRLs, revamped headlamps and refreshed front grille and bumper.

C-shaped lighting elements can also be seen at the rear. The boot lid and bumper have a refreshed look and feel. Side profile is largely the same as earlier. The alloy wheels on the test mules are the same as the current model. However, it is possible that top-spec variants could get a new set of alloy wheels. Some new colour options are also likely for the XUV300 facelift.

XUV300 facelift interior updates and features

XUV300 facelift can be seen with a larger panoramic touchscreen infotainment system. It appears to be a 10.25-inch unit. As of now, the current model is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen. XUV300 will also be getting a new digital instrument screen. The central console has also been updated, with a focus on practicality. The test mule has beige upholstery, which is already available with the existing model. The steering wheel appears to be the same as well.

A single pane sunroof is noticeable, although it is possible that top-spec variants could get a panoramic sunroof. In that case, XUV300 will be the first sub-4-meter compact SUV to get this feature. It remains to be seen if ADAS is offered with XUV300. Other updates possible include wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats and a 360° surround view camera.

XUV300 is one of the safest cars in India, with 5-star adult safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. It is possible that XUV300 can get certified by Bharat NCAP as well. The current model has more than two dozen safety features including 6-airbags, hill hold assist, corner braking control, electronic stability program (ESP), front parking sensors and all 4-disc brakes.

XUV300 facelift powertrain options

XUV300 facelift will continue with the existing powertrain options. It includes the 1.2-litre turbo petrol MPI engine that makes 110 PS of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol GDI engine delivers 130 PS and 230 Nm. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine churns out 117 PS and 300 Nm. All engines have transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AutoShift.