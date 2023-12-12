Mahindra XUV300 EV Launch In 2024 – Sit Below XUV400 EV, Rival Nexon EV

With lower pricing and updates, XUV300 EV will have improved competencies against primary rival Nexon EV

Mahindra is working on a new strategy to take on India’s largest selling electric car, Nexon EV. While XUV400 was positioned as a bigger and better option, it hasn’t been able to dent Nexon EV sales. XUV300 EV is expected to deliver better results with its competitive pricing and new range of features.

Mahindra XUV300 EV – What to expect?

Test mules have revealed that Mahindra is working on the facelift version of XUV300 sub-4-meter SUV. Along with the ICE powertrains, the SUV will also get its electric version. A number of updates have been planned, which will be available with XUV300 electric version as well. Exteriors have undergone a major refresh, with changes to lighting elements, front grille and bumper.

Overall styling is based on the new design language being used for Mahindra’s upcoming BE range of electric SUVs. Some of the signature features of BE range SUVs include C-shaped LED DRLs and LED tail lights. Full-width LED lighting is expected at both front and rear for XUV300 EV. The number plate will be placed on the bumper. XUV400 has the number plate on the tailgate.

Mahindra XUV300 EV will have some unique styling bits to create a distinct identity in relation to its ICE sibling. For example, it will be getting a new set of alloy wheels. Some unique badging elements are also expected to highlight the SUV’s electric internals. In case of XUV400, the SUV can be seen with bronze-coloured logo and other styling bits all across.

XUV300 EV interiors

XUV300 EV will be looking to match the equipment list available with Nexon EV. As may be recalled, Nexon EV facelift was launched recently with updates such as a large 12.3-inch touchscreen. Even mid-spec variants have a 10.25-inch touchscreen. It is likely that Mahindra XUV300 will also get a bigger touchscreen. Changes are expected across the dashboard, centre console and switchgear.

XUV300 EV range, specs, performance

XUV300 EV will be getting a 35-kWh battery pack. In comparison, XUV400 utilizes a larger 40 kWh battery pack. Details about range and the electric motor to be used with XUV300 EV are not available at this point of time. For reference, XUV400 has two variants. The base variant has a range of 375 km (MIDC), whereas the top-spec variant has a range of 456 km (MIDC). Tata Nexon EV has range options of 325 km and 465 km. XUV300 EV will probably target a higher range and more features, to take on Nexon EV.

XUV300 EV price

XUV300 EV is expected to be offered in the price range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. Mahindra is known to offer attractive limited period launch prices, a strategy that could be used for XUV300 EV as well. XUV400 is available in the price range of Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh. Top-spec variants of XUV300 EV will be around Rs 2 lakh cheaper than XUV400. ICE XUV300 facelift is expected to debut around February 2024, whereas XUV300 EV launch is likely by June 2024.

