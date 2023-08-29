2024 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift New Design, Bigger Touchscreen – Spied

Apart from their BE electric SUV inspired cosmetic updates, XUV300 facelift is also expected to get a range of new premium features

While Mahindra XUV300 clocks decent sales every month, it trails behind segment bestsellers such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. In July, XUV300 was at 8th place in the list of best selling sub-4-meter UV crossovers. With the facelift version, XUV300 will probably be able to deliver better results.

As road tests have commenced, XUV300 facelift is expected to be launched early next year. Latest spy shots show the new XUV300 facelift wearing production ready parts, including new headlight, C shaped LED DRLs in the front, new tail light with connected LED strip, new alloys, larger touchscreen, and more. Hat tip to Auto Journal India and Vaibhav Nimbhore for sharing the spy video.

XUV300 facelift exterior updates

XUV300 is facing more of a perception battle. It has been a barrier to unlocking the SUV’s full potential. To fix the issue, XUV300 facelift appears to be getting a major exterior refresh. The test mule can be seen with a completely redesigned front fascia. Mahindra has borrowed styling bits from BE05 Electric, for example, the sleek headlamps and C-shaped LED DRLs. XUV300 is also expected to get a more prominent front grille and bumper.

Not many changes are expected on the sides. However, the facelift version could get a new set of alloy wheels. At rear, the overall quantum of changes will be similar to that at front. There are new C-shaped LED tail lights that seem to be connected. There is now a new roof spoiler. The test mule can be seen with a redesigned boot lid. Overall rear profile is a lot muscular in comparison to the current model.

To enliven the mood, XUV300 facelift will get a major refresh on the inside. Dashboard design remains similar to current version, but it now has a freestanding larger touchscreen infotainment system. Center AC vents can be seen placed below this new touchscreen. Steering unit looks similar to the one we currently have. Segment first new feature which will be launched with new XUV300 is a panoramic sunroof.

Ambient lighting and seat upholstery could be entirely new. Mahindra could also introduce some new, premium features such as latest AdrenoX UI with support for OTA updates, ventilated front seats, digital instrument display, wireless phone charger and 360° surround view camera. Features that will be carried forward from the current model include cruise control, dual-zone climate control, up to six airbags, single-pane sunroof, all-wheel disc brakes, ABS with EBD and rear-view camera.

A torque converter that could replace the AMT

XUV300 facelift will continue with the existing engine options. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol multipoint fuel injection engine makes 110 PS of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol intercooled direct injection engine churns out 130 PS and 250 Nm.

The 1.5-litre turbo diesel makes 117 PS and 300 Nm. All engines have transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed auto shift. It is possible that the AMT could be replaced with a torque converter automatic onboard XUV300 facelift. A torque converter unit will be more appropriate in view of similar transmission choices being offered by bestselling rival sub-4-meter SUVs. With the addition of new features, prices of 2024 XUV300 are likely to increase.