Mahindra BE05 Electric SUV Coupe New Spy Shots – Sporty Side

Mahindra will launch a new range of electric SUVs in India – Starting with the BE05 SUV coupe in Oct 2025

Mahindra BE05 is in close-to-production form. New spy shots offer a sneak peek into the future of electric mobility from the Indian manufacturer. Set to be unleashed onto the market by October 2025, the Mahindra BE.05 is poised to make a significant impact in the world of electric SUVs.

Sporty Design – A new direction for Mahindra

The latest spy shots of the Mahindra BE05 reveal a design that strikes a balance between sportiness and functionality. Moving forward, the BE.05 exhibits a sculpted bonnet and a sharply raked front windshield, giving it a dynamic and aerodynamic appearance. Towards the rear, a roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated LED lightbar adorns the tailgate, not only enhancing its sporty appeal but also improving its aerodynamics.

One of the standout features is a massive panoramic glass roof that promises to provide an open and airy feel to the cabin. Although it’s not clear from the images whether this roof will be openable or fixed, it undoubtedly adds a touch of elegance to the vehicle.

Peeking inside the BE05, we catch a glimpse of its modern and futuristic interior. Building on the concept’s design, the production version features a driver-centric layout with a wraparound effect. Twin screens, likely for infotainment and instrument cluster purposes, dominate the dashboard, highlighting the vehicle’s tech-savvy nature.

Cutting-Edge Powertrain and Battery Technology

BE.05 is built on Mahindra’s INGLO platform and will be available in both 2WD and 4WD variants. Powering this electric marvel are motors sourced from Volkswagen. The 2WD models boast a rear-mounted motor with a robust 210 kW (286 hp) and 535 Nm of torque, ensuring impressive performance. On the other hand, the 4WD models are equipped with an additional front axle motor, delivering 80 kW (109 hp) and 135 Nm. While the combined system output has yet to be officially disclosed, Mahindra has assured that these powertrains are in advanced stages of testing and development.

In the energy department, the BE.05 relies on a 79 kWh battery unit featuring LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells. This choice of cells is a significant departure from the NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) chemistry used in Mahindra’s XUV400. LFP cells are known for their greater energy density, slower discharge rate, reduced risk of thermal propagation, and rapid charging capabilities. Notably, the BE.05 can charge from 0 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes, which is an impressive feat for an electric vehicle.

A Rivalry with upcoming Tata Curvv EV

When the Mahindra BE.05 is finally launched in October 2025, it will occupy a premium position above the XUV400 EV in the company’s lineup. In terms of competition, it’s gearing up to take on the Tata Curvv EV, set to hit the market in 2024. This rivalry promises to be a defining moment in the Indian electric SUV segment, with both manufacturers vying for the attention of eco-conscious and tech-savvy consumers.

As the electric vehicle landscape continues to evolve, Mahindra’s BE.05 stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to sustainable mobility and cutting-edge technology. With its sporty design, advanced powertrain, and fast-charging capabilities, this electric SUV coupe is poised to make waves in the automotive industry when it arrives on the scene in 2025, offering a compelling option for those looking to embrace the electric future of transportation.