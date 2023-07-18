2024 Mahindra XUV300 Sub 4m SUV Spied – New Details

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift: Testing Underway for its Highly-Anticipated 2024 Launch

Mahindra is diligently preparing to launch the facelifted version of its popular sub 4m SUV, the XUV300. Extensive testing of the updated model has been underway, generating excitement among car enthusiasts.

With numerous spy shots and rumors circulating, the forthcoming Mahindra XUV300 facelift promises exciting design changes, enhanced features, and improved performance. Latest spy shots shared by automotive enthusiast Sharath Kumar, reveals new details about the 2024 XUV300.

New XUV300 Design and Exterior Changes

The camouflaged spy images of the Mahindra XUV300 facelift reveal significant revisions to its exterior design. The front fascia is anticipated to showcase a more assertive and aggressive appearance, featuring a redesigned grille, sleeker LED headlights, and an updated bumper.

At the rear, revamped taillights and a restyled bumper are expected to give the SUV a fresh and modern look. These overall aesthetic updates are poised to infuse the XUV300 with sophistication and dynamism.

Upgraded Interior and Features

2024 XUV300 is expected to offer an upgraded, premium interior experience. Mahindra might introduce improved materials, a range of upholstery options, and enhanced features. Rumors suggest that the infotainment system will receive an upgrade, potentially incorporating a larger touchscreen display and advanced connectivity options.

Moreover, modern safety features are likely to be included, further enhancing the XUV300’s appeal in the competitive compact SUV segment. It could even get ADAS enabled safety features.

Performance and Powertrain

While specific details about the powertrain options remain scarce, it is anticipated that the facelifted XUV300 will retain the existing engines, albeit with improvements. The current model offers a choice between a 1.2-liter petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel engine, delivering a balanced blend of power and efficiency.

Mahindra might refine these powertrains to enhance performance, fuel efficiency, and emissions, aligning with the latest emission norms. Suspension and chassis updates may provide improved ride quality, handling, and stability. The current model already offers a comfortable and composed driving experience, and the facelift is expected to elevate it further, delivering enhanced control and refinement on various road conditions.

Upon launch in 2024, the new Mahindra XUV300 will continue to rival with the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and many more. Prices will remain in a similar range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, ex-sh. With the potential to raise the bar in its segment, the facelifted XUV300 is poised to capture the attention and admiration of Indian car enthusiasts, further strengthening Mahindra’s position in the competitive SUV market.