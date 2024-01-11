2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launch Price Rs 15.49 Lakh – Nexon EV Rival

With Mahindra XUV400 Pro variants launched, the rivalry with Nexon EV gets intensified as the new added features make a better proposition

XUV400 marks Mahindra’s resurgence in EV market after e2O, e2O Plus and e-Verito. XUV400 recently got a feature bump that was expected to have a proportional effect on sales. Now, Mahindra is stuffing even more features with XUV400 by launching EC Pro and EL Pro which should better take on its primary rival, Nexon EV.

2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro Variants Launched

To strengthen its electric car offering, Mahindra has launched Pro variants of EC and EL trims of XUV400. With these new trim levels, we have a revamped features list with more feel-good and functional attributes added than before. The starting price of Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-sh) is introductory and is likely to change at Mahindra’s discretion.

EC Pro gets a 34.5 kWh battery, and a 3.3 kW AC charger costing Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-sh). Whereas EL Pro gets both 34.5 kWh (Rs. 16.74 lakh) and 39.4 kWh (Rs. 17.49 lakh) battery options. Both these battery pack options get the same 7.2 kW AC charger bundled. Deliveries are expected to begin from February 1st, 2024. Bookings will commence from tomorrow, 12th January 2024 with a token amount of Rs. 21,000.

New features

In a recent update, Mahindra introduced a few features to make XUV400 more appealing. These features include auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, fog lights and the likes. However, the newly launched Nexon EV had stormed the market with a fresh new design, a revamped cabin with significantly more tech.

Mahindra is taking a similar approach with new XUV400 Pro variants launched. Even though there are no visual distinctions on the outside to pinpoint differences between Pro and non Pro variants. However, interiors tell a completely different story, altogether. There is a brand new dashboard that gets a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with EL Pro.

With the Pro variants, Mahindra is adding dual-zone climate control, push-button start/stop, keyless entry, rear AC vents, front and rear USB ports, connected car tech, TPMS and other safety features as standard fitment. EL Pro gets a much larger and objectively better 10.2-inch infotainment screen as well.

This screen is free standing and gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay too. Running on the company’s latest Adrenox UI, XUV400 EL Pro gets OTA updates and a host of connectivity features. There is Alexa compatibility for voice commands and a user-friendly experience.

Better rival to Tata Nexon EV

The 10.2-inch instrument screen is a welcome addition too and lends a much more sophisticated look to XUV400’s interior. Adding to the elegance is the new steering wheel that is shared with the much more expensive XUV700. This steering wheel gets copper stitching, and there are multiple satin copper elements on the inside as well.

The market positioning of XUV400 pits it against Tata Nexon EV and to some extent, MG ZS EV. With a revamped interior, Mahindra’s strengthens its position in the Indian 4W EV segment.