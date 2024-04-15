2024 Maruti Swift India Launch Date 9th May – New Details Out

Compared to current Swift, the new Swift will be a huge advancement in terms of performance, technology and safety

Maruti Suzuki, renowned for its innovation in the automotive industry, gears up to launch its highly anticipated 2024 Maruti Swift hatchback in India. Following closely on its heels, the DZire facelift is also set to make its debut. Both models have enjoyed immense success in their current iterations, consistently dominating their respective segments and challenging competitors with their stellar performance and design.

2024 Maruti Swift India Debut Set for May 9th, 2024

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift, having made its initial appearance in Japan last year, is primed for its Indian debut on May 9th, 2024. The upcoming model boasts comprehensive updates both inside and out, promising advancements in technology and safety features, elevating its appeal and performance.

On the exterior, the new Swift showcases a refreshed design, characterized by a sleek front grille adorned with a chrome strip and integrated radar module, alongside revised LED headlamps and tail lamps. Noteworthy enhancements include sporty alloy wheels and a revamped interior layout, drawing inspiration from Maruti Suzuki’s acclaimed Baleno and Fronx models.

Inside the cabin, drivers can expect a state-of-the-art 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with wireless connectivity for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The comfort and convenience quotient is further elevated with ventilated seating, premium upholstery, and an array of charging ports for versatile connectivity.

Safety features are also bolstered with the inclusion of six airbags, electronic stability programs. It could also get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Under the hood, the new Swift is powered by a cutting-edge 1.2-liter Z Series petrol engine, delivering 83 horsepower and 108 Nm of torque, available with both manual and automatic gearbox options, including a CNG variant.

DZire 2024 to Follow

Following the Swift’s launch, the spotlight will shift to the new generation Maruti Suzuki DZire, anticipated to inherit several upgrades from its hatchback counterpart. With redesigned LED headlamps, a refreshed front grille, and sleek 16-inch alloy wheels, the DZire promises a captivating exterior.

Inside, the cabin receives a modern touch with a floating infotainment system and slim AC vents, complemented by enhanced connectivity features including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Notably, the top-spec variant will offer a single-pane sunroof, adding a touch of luxury to the driving experience.

Sharing its powertrain with the Swift, the DZire is equipped with the same 1.2-liter Z Series petrol engine, promising improved fuel efficiency and dynamic performance. With these updates, the DZire aims to continue its legacy of excellence in the compact sedan segment, competing against formidable rivals such as the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and Honda Amaze.