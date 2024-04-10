2024 Maruti Swift India Launch Nears – New Spy Shots Of Interiors

4th-gen Maruti Swift’s updated package includes cosmetic touch-ups, premium features and a new Z Series 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine

With its timeless design and affordable pricing, Maruti Swift continues to be a popular choice in the entry-level segment. While an increasing number of buyers are shifting to SUVs, it’s cars like Swift that have been instrumental in preserving the hatchback segment. Users can expect a better overall experience with the 4th-gen Swift.

2024 new-gen Maruti Swift – Refreshed profile

While there are no changes to Swift’s elegant design, the hatch does get some visual enhancements. For example, the front fascia has been updated with refreshed lighting elements, a larger grille and a sportier lower bumper. Side profile has been enhanced with the introduction of a new set of sportier alloy wheels.

These are likely to be 15-inch units. Another key change is regular rear door handles in place of the C-pillar mounted door handles. Updates at the rear include new tail lights, refreshed bumper and a more prominent roof spoiler. One can also notice a change in the positioning of the reflectors.

Dimensionally, the new Swift is 15 mm longer in comparison to the 3rd-gen model. There are likely to be some slight changes in the width and height as well. However, the wheelbase of 2,450 mm will be the same as earlier. Changes in the dimensions will only have minimal impact on Swift’s road presence. Interior spaces are also unlikely to see any major difference. Swift has always been known for its roomy interiors, something that will continue with the 4th-gen model.

4th-gen Maruti Swift – Spruced-up interiors

Some of the key updates include a new dashboard and climate control panel. The most important update is a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It’s the same unit, as seen with some of the other new-gen Maruti cars.

Smartphone pairing will be more convenient now, as the touchscreen supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other parts such as steering wheel and instrument cluster are the same as the 3rd-gen model. International-spec 4th-gen model has more advanced equipment such as ADAS. However, these are unlikely to be offered in India.

2024 Maruti Swift – New engine

Powering 4th-gen Swift will be a new Z Series, 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine. It comes with a 12V mild-hybrid setup. It is possible that the new 2024 Swift could be more fuel efficient. The existing 3rd-gen Swift utilizes a K series dual jet, dual VVT petrol engine. It churns out 89.73 PS and 113 Nm. Fuel efficiency is 22.38 km/L with the manual and 22.56 km/L with the AGS transmission. Swift CNG variant delivers 30.90 km/kg.

New Swift will continue to rival the likes of Tata Tiago and Hyundai i10 Nios. While Swift already has a significant lead over its rivals, the new-gen model can register even stronger sales. With the updates, 2024 Maruti Swift will be priced higher. The existing 3rd-gen Swift starts at Rs 5.99 lakh.