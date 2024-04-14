April 2024 Week 2 Auto News Roundup – Pulsar, Mahindra, Gurkha, Kia, Jawa, MG, Maruti, Hyundai

Top stories this week from the automotive world – Latest spy shots, exclusive updates and reviews from April 7-14 2024

Keeping Indian auto enthusiasts on the edge are a bunch of new developments in Indian automotive industry in the past week. From new car teases, new bike launches and all developments in the form of test mule sightings, Week 2 of April 2024 has a lot to unpack. Without further delay, these are all the updates in automotive world in the past week.

1. Yamaha Offered New Colours & Graphics

Team Blue has been sprucing up the sales of its premium product offerings with a fresh look. Along with all the new colours and graphics on R15’s naked sibling, MT-15, Yamaha also launched new colours with its 125cc scooters – Fascino and RayZR.

2. 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150

For the first time in over a decade, Bajaj Pulsar 150 is getting a real update in the form of a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and dual-channel ABS (not confirmed). Functionality is slightly limited as it lacks navigation. This update also packs new graphics and colours. Units have reached dealerships ahead of launch.

3. Updated Jawa Bobbers

For 2024, Classic Legends is updating its Bobber lineup sold under Jawa brand. Flagship Perak now gets sophisticated Brass-finishes that exude opulence and a retro charm. 42 Bobber now gets alloy wheel option and tubeless tyres. Benefits like more forward-set footpegs and updated rear mono-shock are part of the package for Jawa’s Bobbers.

4. 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250

For 2024, Bajaj Auto updated its indigenous Pulsar N250 motorcycle with USD front forks, a fully digital instrument cluster with navigation, ABS modes and traction control. Ride and handling are slightly improved with a fatter rear tyre too. Price increment with this upgrade is almost negligible, considering all the newness.

5. Royal Enfield New Himalayan Long Term Review

Rushlane’s long-term review of Royal Enfield New Himalayan (a.k.a. Himalayan 450) went live recently. There were a lot of good attributes with the motorcycle, but almost all of those had niggles that took overall experience down. So, negatives kinda outweighed the positives. We’re sure Royal Enfield will fix these negatives in the future.

6. 2024 Suzuki Access 125

After a bunch of features and colours, Suzuki is finally bringing a new Access 125 that should strike a better proposition over Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125 and Hero Destini 125. Expect a few design changes to establish a different visual identity, a few feature increments and the same engine.

7. Mahindra XUV 3XO Teased

Upcoming XUV300 Facelift has been renamed XUV 3XO. Company’s recent teaser shows quite a few new elements like a segment-first panoramic sunroof. Rumours were true. We also see headlight design along with LED DRLs and rear connected tail lights design. Our sources mention as many as 10 Level-2 ADAS features with XUV 3XO. Yeah, Level-2.

8. MG Cloud EV Spotted Testing

One of the upcoming vehicles from MG will be an EV with the Excelor EV. The company trademarked Excelor EV name and days later we saw Baojun Yonduo (a.k.a. Wuling Cloud EV) testing in India. Conveniently, we can say Cloud EV might be Excelor EV like Wuling Air EV is Comet EV in India.

9. 4th Gen Maruti Swift Spied

Next rockstar of Indian hatchbacks, 4th Gen Swift, is making more appearances in the form of test mules. Recent ones showed a glimpse of its interiors. When launched, it will create quite a stir in the Indian market rivaling Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS.

10. Clearest Footage Of Kia Clavis

We have seen quite a few Clavis spy shots before. However, the recent spy shots were the clearest by far. We could spot a lot of features and components on the outside and inside like ADAS, dual display dashboard, headlight setup, tail light setup, and its size quotient. It looks like Kia’s version of Hyundai Casper, but longer.

11. MG Hector Blackstorm Launched

After MG Gloster and Astor, MG has offered its Blackstorm black magic with Hector. The gloss black shade with red contrasting highlights lend a visual aesthetic that is quite trending in Indian market today. Hector Blackstorm rivals Harrier and Safari Dark Editions along with Napoli Black shade of XUV700.

12. Jeep Compass Night Eagle Launched

Considering all the new Black editions, Jeep is trying its luck with the trend. In comes Compass Night Eagle Edition. Ravishing black exterior shade, black theme on the inside are notable elements. Feature highlights are the rear entertainment screen, front and rear dashcam and the likes.

13. Nissan Magnite Facelift Spotted

Already packing quite a bit of VFM quotient, Nissan magnite is set to get a facelift in the coming months. We should expect new wheels, slightly revised fascia along with a few extra features on the inside, as revealed by the recent spy shots. Powertrains are likely to continue as they are. Ventilated seats please, Nissan.

14. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Corporate Edition Launched

In a bid to boost sales, Hyundai launched Corporate Edition variant with its Grand i10 NIOS hatchback. Targeting vale-conscious buyers, Hyundai has priced it starting from Rs. 6.93 lakh (ex-sh) and gets stylised steel wheels, an aftermarket-looking infotainment screen and more.

15. Maruti Suzuki eVX Interiors Spied

There have been multiple instances of Maruti eVX SUV sightings in India. For the first time, interiors have been detailed. We can see new twin-spoke steering, a floating centre console, a free-standing infotainment screen, nicely bolstered seats and the likes. First impressions are that of a high-quality and stylish export car, which it will be.

16. Hyundai Creta EV Spied

Right after eVX was spied on in detail, its arch-rival, Hyundai Creta EV, was spied in full detail too. We can see an overall similar design ethos on the outside to regular ICE Creta. However, there are significant differences on the inside. We can see a 2-spoke steering wheel with quad dots along with a steering column-mounted gear selector. Like on Ioniq cars.

17. Force Gurkha 5-Door 2nd Teaser

The lifestyle adventure vehicle genre will witness the launch of 2024 Force Gurkha in both 3-Door and 5-Door layouts. For real, this time. Immediate rivals in the crosshair include Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar. We hope there is a unique Gurkha-specific dashboard like there is a Gurkha-specific centre console. Without competitive pricing, things might get rather dull for 2024 Gurkha.

18. Toyota C-HR Spotted Testing

In a rather interesting turn of events, a Toyota C-HR test mule was spotted in Bengaluru. This vehicle was under testing by Continental. Closer look revealed that it is the same test mule that was spotted in 2020 as well. However, this is not the latest C-HR on sale globally. Rather, a previous generation model.