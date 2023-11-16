2024 Maruti Swift Mileage, Dimensions Revealed – Gets Bigger, More Kmpl

New-gen Swift will be available in hybrid and non-hybrid variants, with fuel efficiency of up to 24.50 kmpl

Suzuki unveiled the 4th-gen Swift in October at Japan Mobility Show. Around a week later, a test mule was spotted in India. More details have now been revealed about dimensions and fuel efficiency of new Swift.

Will 4th-gen Swift offer more space?

Although the length, width and height has changed, there is unlikely to be any major difference in interior space. As compared to the existing Maruti Suzuki Swift that is 3,845 mm in length, the new-gen Swift will be longer by 15 mm. However, new Swift is narrower and shorter. It is 1,695 mm wide and 1,500 mm tall, as compared to 1,735 mm and 1,530 mm of the existing model. Wheelbase of 2,450 mm is the same for both models.

While dimensions seem to be largely the same as earlier, there could be more optimal utilization of available space. The interior theme can also be upgraded to enhance the sense of available space. More clarity will emerge when one gets to test drive the new-gen Maruti Swift. Changes with new Swift will be introduced with the Dzire sedan as well.

What is mileage of 4th-gen Maruti Swift?

Powering the 4th-gen Swift will be a new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, Z12E engine. New Swift will be available in both hybrid and non-hybrid variants. In International markets such as Japan, the new engine will generate around 100 bhp and 150 Nm. This configuration will be offered with one of the higher-spec variants, equipped with a CVT unit. Hybrid variants will also be on offer.

In India, the output numbers could be around the same as the current model. The existing Swift generates 89 PS and 113 Nm. New Swift will continue to offer best-in-class mileage. It will be 23.40 km/l for the non-hybrid variant and 24.50 km/l for the hybrid variant. Existing Swift has a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, DualJet petrol engine. Rated fuel efficiency is 22.38 km/l for manual and 22.56 km/l for AMT. The transmission choices will be the same for new India-spec Swift.

4th-gen Maruti Swift – What’s new?

While new Swift retains its signature silhouette, there are some artfully and carefully chosen touch-ups to achieve a sportier and youthful profile. The front fascia has been refreshed with new lighting elements, new grille, sleek bumper and a clamshell bonnet. Side profile gets conventional door handles, as compared to the C-pillar mounted units seen with the current model. At rear, changes extend to the tail lights, tailgate and bumper.

Inside, new Swift features changes to the dashboard, centre AC vents and auto climate control panel. There will be a new 9-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. It will have support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. More details about the upgraded equipment list should be available in the coming days.