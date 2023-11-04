4th Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Commenced Testing In India – Spotted!

The new 4th Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift may feature the brand’s new Z-series 3-cyl 1.2L strong hybrid NA petrol powertrain combo with close to 40 km/l

Maruti Suzuki Swift has entered its 4th generation, recently unveiled at Japan Mobility Show. We see an evolutionary design, that is still quintessentially a Swift. Tout proportions, sporty appeal and youthful design are carried over. The car recently debuted at 2023 Japan Motor Show and for the first time, it was spotted testing in India.

4th Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Commenced Testing

The word Swift is not just a name associated with a car. For many, it is an emotion. One that has been going strong for close to 2 decades. The car was an instant hit, owing to its Mini Cooper inspired design, smart interior packaging and sorted ride and handling.

All these attributes are likely to have made their way to 4th generation model. Just like with 3rd generation model, there won’t be any 2-door short wheelbase version of 4th gen Swift for global models. For the first time, 4th gen Maruti Suzuki Swift test mules have been spotted testing in India.

This test mule carries all the changes we saw with new Swift, Suzuki debuted at Tokyo Motor Show, now renamed Japan Mobility Show. At the front, new elements are a clamshell bonnet, lending a flatter look, a brand new face with an angrier grill and a sportier bumper.

LED headlights are new with an interesting LED DRL pattern. Lower bumper now misses out on the wide smile and dimples in the form of fog lights. There is a silver element in lower bumper with 4th gen model, that Maruti will advertise as a faux skid plate.

In profile, there are not a lot of changes, except for new wheels and rear door handles in conventional position, rather than in C-pillars. Overall silhouette looks similar to 3rd gen Swift. Changes with rear section can be pointed towards new LED tail lights, tailgate and a far more sportier rear bumper.

Changes on the inside

Swift has always been a popular car and had all the fruits of Maruti’s famed interior packaging prowess. With 4th gen model, Swift is very similar to current model and only packs iterative updates. We’re talking about a slightly redesigned dashboard and center console. Centre AC vents are new, and so is the dashboard layering.

Toggle-style auto climate control panel is now lifted from Baleno, replacing older circular dials with integrated displays that looked rather sporty. The main change is with its free-standing 9-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

India-spec Swift might miss out on HUD, which Baleno gets, to retain brownie points for its premium hatchback. The new 3-cylinder Z-series 1.2L NA petrol engine with 48V self-charging hybrid (strong hybrid) is likely to debut with 4th gen Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Fuel efficiency with this engine is rumoured to be till 40 km/l, which will be lab data with real-world figures over 25+ km/l. Launch might happen in 2024.

