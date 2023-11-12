Maruti Sales Breakup Oct 2023 – WagonR, Ertiga, Jimny, G Vitara, Invicto, EECO, Alto

Maruti has 17 cars on offer currently, of which 10 have registered over 10k sales each, 4 over 15k each, and 2 over 20k each

Maruti Suzuki, once again headed the sales charts in October 2023 with sales of 1,68,047 units to post double digit YoY and MoM growth. It was a 20 percent YoY growth over 1,40,337 units sold in October 2022 while MoM sales grew by 11.4 percent from 1,50,812 units sold in September 2023. Market share is currently at 43 percent.

Maruti Sales Breakup Oct 2023

It was the WagonR that topped sales charts last month. It was also the best-selling car in India recording sales volumes of 22,080 units in October 2023, up 23 percent from 17,945 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales improved by 36 percent from 16,250 units sold in September 2022. The WagonR was also No. 1 on the top 10 best-selling cars in India in October 2023 leading over the Swift, Tata Nexon and Baleno.

At No. 2 was Maruti Swift with sales of 20,598 units last month, a YoY and MoM growth of 20 percent and 40 percent respectively. There were 17,231 units and 14,703 units sold in October 2022 and September 2023. The 4th gen Maruti Swift has gone on display at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show and the hatchback has also been spied on test in Indian roads ahead of an expected launch early next year.

Though it was the Baleno premium hatchback at No. 3, sales took a dip in October 2023 to 16,594 units down 3 percent over 17,149 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales also fell by 10 percent as there had been 18,417 units sold in September 2023. Despite de-growth, the Baleno was the 4th best selling car in India in October 2023 after the WagonR, Swift and Tata Nexon.

Maruti’s SUV range – Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara and Brezza makes them segment leader

Brezza sales escalated by 61 percent YoY to 16,050 units, from 9,941 units sold in October 2022. It was also a 7 percent MoM growth over 15,001 units sold in September 2023 to go on to be the 2nd best-selling SUV in the country. Maruti DZire compact sedan followed at No. 5 with 14,699 units sold last month, a YoY and MoM growth of 19 percent and 6 percent respectively.

It was also a YoY and MoM growth in sales for the Maruti Ertiga, which grew 35 percent YoY to 14,209 units up from 10,494 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales went up by 5 percent from 13,528 units sold in September 2023. Lower down the sales list was the Eeco van which has seen a 46 percent growth in sales to 12,975 units in October 2023. This was over 8,861 units sold in October 2022 while it also increased by 16 percent from 11,147 units sold in September 2023. There were also 11,357 units of the relatively new Fronx sold last month though it was a marginal 1 percent MoM de-growth over 11,455 units sold in September 2023.

Maruti Alto, XL6, Celerio

Sales de-growth was seen for the Maruti Alto, which fell by 47 percent YoY to 11,200 units in October 2023, down from 21,260 units sold in October 2022 when it was the highest selling model in the company portfolio. MoM sales improved by 44 percent from 7,791 units sold in September 2023.

Grand Vitara sales were at 10,834 units, up from 8,053 units sold in October 2022 while MoM sales fell by 8 percent from 11,736 units sold in September 2023. The XL6 also saw significant YoY growth by 76 percent to 4,367 units last month, up from 2,484 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales however fell by 3 percent when compared to 4,511 units sold in September 2023. Maruti Suzuki sales list also included the Celerio (4,317 units), S Presso (3,368 units), Ignis (2,374 units), Jimny (1,852 units), along with the Ciaz (695 units) and Invicto (478 units).