2024 Mercedes-Benz Vans Debuts – Get Flashier Than Before

Only the new V-Class lineup and EQV get more luxurious interiors while Vito range are a notch below

Vans and people movers have been at the forefront of Mercedes-Benz’s commercial line. Then there are executive vans that the company sells for private buyers as well. These vans have both diesel and electric powertrains. After a decade of just minor revisions, Mercedes has given its vans a thorough makeover.

As a result, we now have all-new V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo (Caravan), Vito and eVito along with EQV. These vans now pose a lot of substance both on the outside and inside. Let’s take a look at everything new.

2024 Mercedes-Benz Vans Revealed

For starters, none of these vans get Mercedes’ new VAN.EA platform which is likely to debut in 2026 or beyond. 2024 lineup is a major refresh that Mercedes is giving to its van lineup in a very long time. Goal was to make them more upmarket and stay ahead in the highly competitive mid size van segment (both CV and PV).

In that regard, we have two general groups with Mercedes’ midsize van lineup. One group has V-Class, V-Class Marcopolo and EQV. The other group has Vito and eVito. Generally, Mercedes has given different sets of upgrades between these two groups.

Starting with Vito and eVito, they now get an all-new exterior and interior design, but are below the flash value of V-Class and EQV. For starters, Vito range gets reflector headlights and black bumpers as standard and higher trims get projector ones. Less flashy, though. On the inside too, Vito line is a cut below V-Class.

Vito and eVito get a new 10.25” touchscreen infotainment screen along with 5” MID with analog dials for instrumentation. Center console lacks touch pad and other gizmos and the overall dashboard layout remains a notch below V-Class. That said, steering wheel and AC controls are similar between Vito and V-Class range.

V-Class now features classic Mercedes hood ornament

The company really wanted to spruce up the V-Class and it shows. V-Class Executive trim even gets a stately grill along with classic Mercedes hood ornament too. Most exterior design details are identical between V-Class and EQV. Only, EQV has a closed grille. There are 17”, 18” and 19” alloy wheels with aero optimisation with both V-Class and EQV.

V-Class Executive now gets stately single-piece wheels similar to Maybach vehicles. There is more flash value with V-Class and EQV on the inside. Remember the twin horizontal display setup which debuted with the 2014 S-Class? That setup now makes its way to V-Class and EQV as well.

Dashboard is now a lot more sleek, opulent and luxurious than ever. Left side gets an electric sliding door and the 2nd row gets captain chairs with all sorts of adjustability including a retractable calf rest. Mercedes’ acclaimed soft feather pillow is present for the 2nd row too.

Ambient lighting, dual sunroofs, wireless charging pads and other luxury amenities make the new V-Class more appealing than before. V-Class Marcopolo is a caravan that features a luxurious cabin with a kitchen top, a popup roof, a sleeping facility for four and other luxury amenities. The new V-Class could launch in India sometime in the future.